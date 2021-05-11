Pastor Ralph Benson, killed in TCH crash, 'enriched this community,' says Gander mayor

Pastor Ralph Benson is being remembered by residents in Gander and across the province through social media after being killed in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday. (Tara Oram/Twitter)

Ralph Benson is being mourned but remembered for his work within the church and community, following his death in a car crash on on the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday just outside of Benton, in central Newfoundland.

Benson was the lead pastor at the Evangel Pentecostal Community Church in Gander and regularly appeared on the Heart Matters television show.

"The past number of hours have been extremely difficult, too difficult to accurately put into words," read a Facebook post from the Evangel church on Monday.

"[Benson's wife] Paulette and their children and grandchildren are shocked by the news and need to be lifted in prayer during this time. We know that you will do just that. And that is where their strength will come from."

People flooded social media with touching tributes to Benson.

I never thought I would be typing this anytime soon but ny father died yesterday very suddenly and unexpectedly. My heart is broken, my dad was my best friend and hero. <br><br>He was the best husband, father and grandfather. I love you and I will always miss you Dad ❤ <a href="https://t.co/tSq4rAzWWw">pic.twitter.com/tSq4rAzWWw</a> —@Benson_TheComic

Gander Mayor Percy Farwell told CBC News on Tuesday that Benson's influence reached far beyond his own congregation. Benson was an advocate for dealing with social issues and helping the underprivileged, Farwell said.

"One of the key things that he's been involved with over the last number of years here in Gander was being the champion and driving force behind repurposing the land that used to be church hall for his church into a number of affordable housing units," said Farwell.

"Which was in response to a great need in this community that he he obviously recognized and took the action to use some of the assets of their church to create some opportunity for people."

Pastor Ralph Benson was a man who was a true servant of God. He touched so many lives and will continue to, by the legacy he leaves behind. The kindest man, with the utmost passion for Life. My deepest condolences to his family. He is with the Lord and an Angel to so many.❤️ <a href="https://t.co/UdZcb4AFX3">pic.twitter.com/UdZcb4AFX3</a> —@TaraOram

Farwell said Benson was a family man, true to his word and with a lot to give back to his community. He said he has heard first-hand stories from others who have been influenced by Benson's actions and willingness to support anyone and everyone, regardless of if they were members of his congregation.

"I think he significantly enriched this community and ensured there was opportunity available for people who would not otherwise have opportunity," said Farwell.

"We're extremely indebted to pastor Benson for his leadership, and to his entire support group and congregation for the role they play in enriching our community. Although, I guess his work here is done, but I think his legacy and his work lives on, and his influence will continue to be here for a long, long time."

Councillors and staff of the Town of Gander were deeply saddened to hear of Pastor Ralph Benson’s passing on Sunday, May 09, 2021.<br>Pastor Benson was a well-respected leader who made an immeasurable contribution for the betterment of our town. He will be missed. 1/2 —@townofgander

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador