Friends, supporters rally for Jorden McKay — demanding to know why he was shot by police

A demonstration drew about 20 people near the RNC headquarters in Corner Brook Monday afternoon, as they demanded to know what happened the night Jorden McKay was shot and killed by an on-duty RNC officer.

Protestors stood on University Avenue, holding signs reading, "Don't shoot, this is a peaceful demonstration" and "Justice for Jorden."

There has been little information released on what led to 27-year-old McKay being shot by the officer. The incident is being investigated by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Friends and supporters of Jorden McKay gathered in Corner Brook on Monday to advocate for answers for the McKay family. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Childhood friend Mason Davis said he felt compelled to attend the demonstration because he, like the McKay family, is looking for answers surrounding his friend's death.

"I'd like to find out what actually happened — the truth," said Davis.

McKay, remembered by his sister as a loving father of two, had a lengthy criminal record and most recently was charged just three days before the shooting, for assault and breaching a court condition.

Lisa McKay-Greening, Jordan's sister, said she had bailed him out, and was on the phone with him when officers knocked on the door of his rental apartment on Carriage Lane late Tuesday. She said she heard two officers, and "they were angry." Her brother then hung up the phone.

Jorden McKay's longtime friends Crystal Earle (left) and Candice Murray say they want answers for what happened to their friend. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Candice Murray said she grew up in the same part of town as McKay, and that growing up he was "always just part of the family".

Murray said she and her friends are still dealing with the shock and confusion over what transpired.

To her, justice means finding out how — and why — her friend died.

"[Answers] aren't going to bring him back, but at least we'll all be able to know what happened," said Murray.

"It's surreal at the moment. Surreal is a good word for it."

The demonstration lasted for an hour and was held just up the road from the RNC headquarters in Corner Brook.

On Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the OPP said it would be "inappropriate" to provide further details or comment on the incident at this time.