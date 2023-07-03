Rainfall warning in effect for western Newfoundland, some areas already flooding

Marilyn Roberts lost everything in her basement on Sunday when water from a nearby pond came rushing in.

The Sally's Cove resident said it took less than 30 minutes for five feet of water to fill up her basement, leaving her with a massive mess and questions about the future of her home.

"It's heartbreaking," she said. "I don't know how I'm going to pull through it down the road. It's going to be hard for me."

Heavy rain is expected to continue for much of western Newfoundland on Monday and Tuesday, with areas from Port aux Basques to Gros Morne under a rainfall warning. About 50 to 80 millimetres is in the forecast, with higher amounts possible in localized areas especially over higher elevation.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning that more flooding is possible, as well as washouts and landslides.

While heavy rain is expected to let up after Tuesday, the west coast is expected to see showers throughout the week before sun and warmer temperatures on the weekend.

Painful loss in Sally's Cove

All of the rain has left Roberts wondering where to turn.

An RCMP officer called the Red Cross on Sunday and got her put up in a hotel until Tuesday morning, along with her daughter and two-year-old granddaughter who also live with her.

Roberts said her granddaughter was distraught as they were rushing to leave the house.

"She was crying so hard," she said. "She wants to go back to her home. She doesn't understand."

Roberts's main goal right now is to get her basement cleaned out. She lost her daughter's belongings, her hot water tank, her washer and dryer, deep freeze and frozen foods, and more.

There's one special item she's still hoping to find — her grandfather's Newfoundland Rangers medal.

"That's worth, to me, a lot. I'm hoping to find it. That's my dream right now," she said.

Roberts said she'll need help cleaning the basement out, since a lot of the material is water logged and heavy. After that, she hopes her house will be habitable again.

"[This is] the hardest part of my life, I guess, right now," she said. "It's very stressful."

