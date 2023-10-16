Heavy rainfall warning in effect for much of eastern Newfoundland

Monday morning in St. john's started with a heavy rain that is expected to last until Tuesday, says meteorologist Savio Paul. (Arlette Lazarenko/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued warnings of heavy rainfall on Newfoundland's Burin and Avalon peninsulas throughout Monday and into early Tuesday.

The total amount of rain is expected to be as much as 50 millimetres, with a rate of 5 to 10 millimetres per hour in local areas, including the St. John's area.

"We also have wind warnings for the regions of Burgeo-Ramea and Connaigre Peninsula from this morning to the afternoon with gusts of 100 km/h," meteorologist Savio Paul told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show Monday morning.

"For the Avalon Peninsula, the rain will be ending early Tuesday morning, and after that, it's going to be mostly cloudy skies."

According to the weather warning, similar storms in the past have caused minor flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Winds are expected to range from 40 km/h from the northwest and will pick up later in the evening.

Average temperatures for Monday are 13 C, falling to 6 C on Tuesday.