Soggy, windy and snowy weather pummels much of Newfoundland

The winds continue to howl across most of Newfoundland, while people in the eastern and central parts of the island deal with a mixed bag of rain, sleet, snow and slush.

In the St. John's region, as much as 80 millimetres of rain fell since Thursday morning.

And while that rain is expected to ease up through Friday, the wind isn't going anywhere.

"The heaviest of the rain, fortunately, is done, so we'll see things kind of taper off to more of a light rain or drizzle for the remainder of the day, and maybe even into tonight," says meteorologist Rob Carroll, with the Environment Canada weather office in Gander.

"But those winds will still keep howling."

Bit windy out today <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/8kkllhorDC">pic.twitter.com/8kkllhorDC</a> —@LeeStewartNL

It’s almost like...it’s trying its hardest to rain harder but it JUST. CANT. RAIN. ANY. HARDER. <br><br>You know? 🌧 ☔️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> —@AFabulousState

The winds have caused ferry delays between Bell Island and Portugal Cove-St. Philip's.

In higher elevation areas, the rain may have switched over to sleet at times, but with the wind, Carroll admits it's hard to tell the difference.

"When it's hitting you that hard with those winds, yeah it can certainly feel that way. But it's quite possible there was a bit of mixing throughout," he said.

Winds were gusting as high as 100 km/h in coastal areas like Grate's Cove Thursday, and will continue Friday along the Bonavista and Bay de Verde peninsulas.

In the Gander region, as much as 25 centimetres of snow was expected to fall, but by Friday morning that amount was more like 11 centimetres.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Clarenville this evening. —@je_wells

"But you wouldn't know it by looking at how much is on the ground right now because a lot of it was melting as it was falling," Carroll said.

The snow ended up falling in heavier amounts around the Bonavista and Clarenville areas, Carroll said.

Sloppy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> continues in Central, but probably a good thing that amounts look to fall well short of advertised expectations. A messy 5 cm reported in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gander?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gander</a> through 8:30 pm (water content 7 mm). <a href="https://t.co/LWuL90rkNw">pic.twitter.com/LWuL90rkNw</a> —@rcbstormpost

The rain — or sleet or snow — should diminish by later Friday and into Saturday morning, Carroll said.

"It's just a very short reprieve tomorrow morning then we've got another system moving in that's gonna bring more rain tomorrow afternoon."

That's ahead of another rain system expected to move in on Monday.

But, Carroll said, Sunday is looking calmer, with winds gusting up to just 40 km/h and a mix of cloud.

If there were issues with anyone's roof in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYT</a> they didn't know about, they certainly should after today... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLWX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLWX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RainingAAALLLLDAYY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RainingAAALLLLDAYY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WheresNoahsArk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WheresNoahsArk</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ItWasADarkAndStormyNight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ItWasADarkAndStormyNight</a> —@AllanBradbury

