Torrential rain prompts weekend weather warnings

Expect a wet weekend in parts of Newfoundland, as the province and Environment Canada warn a lot of rain and strong winds are on the way.

An approaching weather system is expected to bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday, lasting into Monday for some areas.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of Newfoundland that heavy rainfall with torrential downpours are expected.

Rainfall of between 50 and 75 millimetres is expected through to Monday morning.

The south and southwest coast of Newfoundland, including the Connaigre Peninsula, may see as much as 100 millimetres of rain.

The rainfall, paired with winds up to 100 km/h, will make for a weekend of unpleasant weather.

Heavy downpours can cause flooded roadways and washouts, Environment Canada warns, while rapidly rising rivers can sweep away bridges, culverts, and buildings.

People are asked to clear storm drains of leaves and other debris.

