Rain, snow warnings in Labrador, with downpours in St. John's

Some parts of coastal Labrador should brace for significant rain — and a mix of snow — over the weekend.

Environment Canada has a weather warning in effect for Nain and Natuashish starting Friday.

Total rainfall expected through to Sunday afternoon in Nain will be between 30 and 50 millimetres, while Natuashish should expect as much as 60 to 90 millimetres of rain.

That's in addition to a mix of heavy accumulating snow — up to 20 centimetres of it — inland and over high terrain areas.

In Hopedale, a weather advisory is warning of rainfall amounts through the weekend between 35 and 50 millimetres.

Whack of precipitation on the way for northern Labrador over the coming days. Rain for coastal communities but snow over the mountains. Freezing level about 400 metre (1,300 feet) above sea level. <a href="https://t.co/Dc5VaKt8VP">https://t.co/Dc5VaKt8VP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/TTCmmhWxvf">pic.twitter.com/TTCmmhWxvf</a> —@rcbstormpost

Localized flooding can be expected in low-lying areas, while higher elevations should expect winter conditions.

Meanwhile, on the Avalon Peninsula, Environment Canada is advising of localized downpour through Friday morning.

Rainfall rates could be as high as 10 millimetres an hour, says Rodney Barney, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office.

"Now fortunately it's only going to last for a couple of hours, but nevertheless, that's long enough to give pockets of as much as 20 to potentially 30 millimetres of rain in a short period of time," he said.

Band of rain working up over the Avalon Peninsula; some brief localized downpours embedded. <a href="https://t.co/Dc5VaKt8VP">https://t.co/Dc5VaKt8VP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/b3IR8Yh7jF">pic.twitter.com/b3IR8Yh7jF</a> —@rcbstormpost

"There are also a few embedded thundershowers in that band of rain coming up, so some areas, especially along the Southern Shore, and over through St. Mary's Bay and Placentia Bay, you may hear the odd rumble of thunder this morning."

With wind gusts between 60 and 80 km/h, and fog across much of the region through Friday morning, Barney said travelling on the highways will be a particular struggle.

"It's not going to be pleasant," he said.

"Take it easy for the next few hours, for sure."

