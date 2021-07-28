Heavy rain causes Deer Lake washout, highway closure

The Trans-Canada Highway near the Deer Lake Powerhouse is off limits to drivers Wednesday, after a heavy rainfall caused parts of the road to washout and damaged other parts of the town.

The highway is still "intact for the most part," said Deer Lake Mayor Dean Ball, but some of the asphalt has been swept away, along with much of the ground underneath.

Traffic is being diverted away from the highway, with vehicles flowing through the town instead, as engineers and crews work to assess the situation and repair the road.

"You can rest assured this highway will remain closed for at least 24 to 48 hours," Ball said Wednesday morning.

The rain began pelting down Tuesday evening, and almost immediately started causing damage, said Ball.

"Probably around 7:30 or so we identified a huge issue here on the TCH between the Powerhouse Bridge and the Legion," he said. Crews shut down westbound lanes, and then a few hours later, closed it entirely to traffic.

Town workers stayed on site through the early hours of the morning Wednesday, with one still there at dawn to ward off pedestrian traffic at a nearby popular salmon fishing site.

Water causes havoc

Wednesday morning was peaceful, but Ball said the evening before was anything but. He estimated the storm system dumped about 35 millimetres of rain in about an hour.

"In a short period of time, it was havoc. I know there's probably hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage done around town with residential properties," he said.

The TCH near the power house bridge in Deer Lake remains closed this morning. <br><br>Please be prepared to reduce your speed and watch for traffic control. <br><br>Updates will be provided as they become available. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@TI_GovNL

Ball said homes and basements flooded, with many residents calling the town to report problems. The storm also blew out a few transformers around the town, causing homes and businesses to lose power.

"It's crazy what can happen with 35 millimetres of rain," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

While traffic is being diverted through the community, Ball is urging drivers to be careful because he said some curbs and gutters in the town are also undermined.

The highway detour through town is an emergency route often used in winter, Ball said, as the area around the Powerhouse is prone to whiteouts during snowstorms.

