Torrential downpour causes flooding in Stephenville area

Extraordinary rain overnight led to flooding and road closures in the Stephenville area Friday morning.

RCMP have closed the highway near Noels Pond just outside Stephenville, and inside the town Massachusetts Drive is closed.

"This downpour was a serious collection of water," said Stephenville mayor Tom Rose.

The airport recorded nearly 39 millimetres of rain overnight, and Rose said it swelled two major waterways flowing through the community. The rainfall warning ended, but rain continued into Friday morning.

Blanche Brook in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stephenville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stephenville</a> is roaring. And the rain has picked up again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/xk3Xsvt5pX">pic.twitter.com/xk3Xsvt5pX</a> —@TroyTurnerNL

"Blanche Brook and Warm Brook, they tend to be brooks that come up later, and even though the rain has stopped, there's so much collection that's happening in the back country that we got our fingers crossed that it doesn't get any higher," he said.

"Because there could be breaching times."

The town suffered a major flood in 2005, which saw residents displaced and major damages throughout Stephenville.

The areas are notorious for flooding, and Rose said the town has taken some mitigation measures in the Noels Pond area over the years.

Public works crews were out clearing storm drains, but Environment Canada has forecast heavy rain in the area until late Friday morning.

"Not good," said Rose. "That's not the kind of news we want to hear."

A couple of photos of flooding in Stephenville, courtesy of Vaughn Granter. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/UoHWJMaoSs">pic.twitter.com/UoHWJMaoSs</a> —@BerniceCBC

He says he hopes the forecast is wrong, but they are prepared for more flooding.

"If there's any breaching, and threat for safety and security in the areas, we'll go into emergency measures," he said. "And then when that happens we'll shut down more sections of roadways, and sometimes we may have to evacuate," he said.

Rose said no homes or businesses were currently in danger.

