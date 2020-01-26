Rain, warm temperatures on the way for eastern Newfoundland on the heels of huge blizzard

Just over a week after a historic blizzard dropped more than 75 centimetres of snow on eastern Newfoundland, warmer temperatures and a significant rainfall are now expected.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of eastern Newfoundland, with the Burin Peninsula falling under a rainfall warning with 20 to 30 mm forecast.

CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler says the St. John's area will see about 5 to 10 mm, starting overnight Sunday with the heaviest rain starting around 9 a.m. Monday and persisting through the afternoon.

That rain, combined with warmer temperatures, could cause flooding in some areas.

It's going to melt pretty fast. - Ashley Brauweiler

"We're going to see that rain, we're going to see those temperatures climb as well," Brauweiler said.

"There's 115 cm of snow on the ground and that [snow], the rain and the temperatures in the mid-single digits, will lead to quite a bit of melting … at five to six degrees, I'd say that it's going to melt pretty fast."

Brauweiler said it's best to be proactive and dig out catch basins and around homes before the heaviest rain begins.

"Make sure that storm drains are cleared, that if you do have any sort of snow against windows — because we did have a lot of drifting with this storm — just make sure you clean those off," she said.

"When it does start to rain, you don't want that water to come in."

Cooler temperatures to follow

The warm temperatures are expected to cool off Monday night, Brauweiler said, bringing some flurries and the possiblity of a quick freeze.

"The temperatures aren't staying up above zero for very long, and then heading into Tuesday, they're going to be hovering near or around zero," she said.

"Into Tuesday, it looks like we'll just see some flurries and grey skies, but still, as those temperatures hover around the zero degree mark, we're still going to see some sort of melting."

A rainfall warning is also in effect along the south coast of the island, with 20 to 40 mm of rain expected from Port aux Basques to the Connaigre Peninsula.

While the snowpack on the south coast is only 14 centimetres, Brauweiler said, there could still be some localized flooding in areas that are prone to flood.

All that rain will instead come down as snow along parts of the Northern Peninsula and Green Bay-White Bay, with 10 to 20 cm expected.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador