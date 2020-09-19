Conception Bay North, Burin Peninsula hammered by overnight rain

After some areas of the island saw more than 100 millimetres of rain overnight, Environment Canada expects the precipitation to slow down by mid-day.

Rodney Barney, meteorologist at the Gander weather office, said as of early Saturday morning parts of Conception Bay North and the Burin Peninsula saw the highest amounts overnight.

"Westward through Whitbourne, toward the Clarenville area, as well as down over parts of the Burin Peninsula... those areas saw generally in excess of 100 millimetres," he said.

"As much as 120 millimetres fell in a few places like North Harbour, up in the Swift Current area on the top of the Burin Peninsula."

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure mobilized workers throughout parts of the island early Saturday morning to respond to several road washouts. Some roads were closed entirely as water continued to build on them.

Highway staff reporting a culvert washout on North Harbour Road, Route 92, between Colinet and North Harbour. <br><br>Residents in North Harbour or Branch should use Route 100 to reach the TCH. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/RJxRbSOCuH">pic.twitter.com/RJxRbSOCuH</a> —@TW_GovNL

According to Barney, Gander received 50 millimetres of rain overnight, and 43 millimetres fell in St. John's by 7 a.m.

The good news is the rain should taper off to showers and drizzle by lunch time.

"It looks like areas west of the Avalon are pretty much done, with just maybe another five to 10 millimetres to go in St. Johns and in through the northeast Avalon," he said.

Emerald Vale Road in the Clarke's Beach area is closed this morning due to water running over the road.<br><br>Please use an alternate route at this time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@TW_GovNL

While it has stayed fairly warm so far, Barney said temperatures will drop throughout the day.

"We do have frost advisories in effect for most of the island west of the Avalon tonight," said Barney. "So temperatures are going to be getting down toward the freezing mark over a lot of areas."

Hurricane Teddy

Meteorologists are now tracking Hurricane Teddy, currently southeast of Bermuda.

"The latest forecast tracks have Teddy tracking kind of northward, coming toward the Atlantic provinces early in the new week, probably in the late Tuesday into early Wednesday timeframe," said Barney.

"It does look like at this point the majority of the impacts will likely be over Nova Scotia, if anywhere, in Atlantic Canada. We will still be likely feeling some effects of that here in Newfoundland and Labrador as well, in terms of some gusty winds and a bit of rain, but a little bit too soon for specifics on that one just yet."

