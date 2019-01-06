Skip to Main Content
Dicey day for drivers as rain drenches eastern Newfoundland
Dicey day for drivers as rain drenches eastern Newfoundland

As of Sunday morning, 50 mm of rain had fallen in Winterland, on the Burin Peninsula, and 30 mm had fallen in the west end of St. John's.

The rain comes days after a two-day blizzard dumped mounds of snow on the island

Driving conditions were wet and slushy on Waterford Bridge Road Sunday morning. (Walter Harding/Twitter)

Heavy rain hammered the eastern part of Newfoundland Sunday, reducing snow left behind by a two-day blizzard to a slushy mess. 

"Some dog's breakfast out there this morning no matter where you are on the island," said Mike Vandenberg, a meteorologist at the Environment Canada weather office in Gander.

As of 11:30 a.m., the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas were bearing the brunt of the rain. Vandenberg said Winterland, on the Burin Pensinsula, was holding the day's rainfall record at 50 mm since early Sunday morning.

The western part of St. John's, near Mount Pearl, was reporting 30 mm since the early morning hours.

Those totals are expected to increase, he said, before the heavy rain tapers off Sunday evening. 

All that water caused a lot of pooling on roads, he said.

"Take care if you're having to drive anywhere right now."

Will it all freeze?

Vandenberg said that though temperatures are expected to drop below zero overnight, it will be a gradual cool-off, which should give all the water and melted snow a chance to drain away before it freezes.

"It won't be a hard and fast freeze."

Blizzard, winter storm warnings elsewhere in the province

The west coast and the Northern Peninsula were pelted by snow and high winds, while parts of Labrador were under blizzard warnings.

"It's a whole different kind of dirty out there," he said.

Winter storm warnings for the Northern Peninsula and the west coast of Newfoundland are expected to continue into Monday, with strong winds and heavy snow on tap, Vandenberg said.

"It's not a fun day regardless of where you are," he said.

But there's hope, he said: after all this dies down, there are two nice days ahead for the province. That is, until a new system settles in — likely Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

"As always, stay tuned," he said.

