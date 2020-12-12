Dozens protest planned closure of Railway Coastal Museum in St. John's

Wayne Greenland sees parallels between the closing of the railway museum, and the closure of the railway more than 30 years ago — it was made too expensive and inaccessible.

He should know. Greenland worked in the railway industry way back when the Newfie Bullet crawled across the province in the 1960s, and he volunteered at the museum in more recent years.

Greenland made his career at the building, which housed the Newfoundland Railway terminal and later the headquarters for the CN Pensioners Association, of which he is a national director.

"I think personally the same mentality of closing this is how they closed the railway back in 1988," Greenland said at a protest on Saturday to save the museum.

"You make it expensive enough, not open enough so that people won't use it. You don't promote it right."

He is devastated to see the railway museum being moved out of the building as a cost-cutting measure by the City of St. John's.

"It's not right to do away [with it]," Greenland said. "We lost our railway. We lost everything. And now they're going to take away our last place of historic importance."

The Railway Coastal Museum was started at the former Newfoundland Railway terminal on Water Street after the province's trains were taken off the tracks in 1988. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

The city said it intends to repurpose the building and move the exhibits to be displayed in other places. Greenland said the CN pensioners and other former railway workers haven't been consulted in that so far.

He also doesn't see how they can physically fit some exhibits in other museums or public buildings.

"Are they going to put an extension on the Rooms to house this beautiful exhibit? What about the train display? There's a beautiful train display. There's nowhere else to move it."

Losing culture

The protest was organized in part by JP Coady, a train enthusiast with fond memories of the museum and the last few years of the railway in the province.

Coady's first time on a train was in 1988, the same year the province's railway closed for good. In the following years, he would walk around the former terminal and watch as crews tore up the tracks.

"If this museum closes, you're losing a connection to the whole province," he said. "So many facets of our heritage, and there's so much sacrifice, and loss, and hard work, and unique culture that is being thrown away."

JP Coady speaks to protesters outside the Railway Coastal Museum in St. John's on Saturday who protested the planned closure of the museum. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

The City of St. John's estimates the closure will save taxpayers $200,000 in 2021. The city is facing a budget crunch, staring down an estimated $10 million to $12 million deficit next year, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Danny Breen said the closure has been in consideration for several years now.

"When we go through the budget this year, we're looking for efficiencies," Breen told reporters Thursday.

"We've been looking at the Railway Coastal Museum for the past number of years. Efforts have been made to increase the number of visitors there. They've been unsuccessful."

Greenland said that is simply not true.

He said former CN workers volunteers at the museum and used to visit schools around the province, and in turn, students would come in on buses to visit the exhibits. That's not happening anymore, he said.

In fact, he said the CN volunteers haven't worked at the museum since the city took over. The CN Pensioners Association used to have an office in the building, but has since left. So did Key Assets, a private social services company that rented the top floors of the building for two years.

Greenland questions why the city wouldn't look to boost revenue by renting the top floors, and he's not alone.

'Let's get some discussion'

The Museum Association of Newfoundland and Labrador (MANL) also expressed similar concerns this week. Teresita McCarthy, president of MANL, says the group is "gobsmacked" by the decision and has a long list of questions for the city.

The city took over the museum in 2018 and appointed a new board of directors, and McCarthy said to her knowledge, the museum's new board hasn't met in two years.

In 2018, McCarthy said, the museum brought in a little over $356,000 in revenue, with $200,000 of that coming in from rent. But, she said, the CN Pensioners and city archive were removed from the building meaning that revenue was lost.

"So who decided on that?" McCarthy said.

Coady wants the mayor to reconsider. He also wants Breen and his council to be more forthcoming with information about the past and future of the building.

"Let's talk to people. Let's get an open dialogue here. Let's get some discussion," he said. "I think that's the very least they can do."

