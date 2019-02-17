She loves her job in the power line trade. Why won't other women join her?

As a power line technician from Labrador takes her skills to an international level, she's encouraging more women to enter the profession.

"It isn't easy, but if I can do it, any other female can do it," said Raelynn Hawco, who learned the trade at the College of the North Atlantic in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

After her studies, Hawco has gone wherever the work takes her, spending three years in Fort McMurray, then on to Edmonton, and most recently up to the Yukon.

No matter the job site, each one has been male-dominated. But Hawco has some advice for other women seeking to enter the field.

"Stick it out. It's hard, it's discouraging, but never let anybody discourage you. And by the time you fulfill being a journeyman, it's an amazing feeling, it's an amazing accomplishment," she said.

"It's physical, and a lot of heavy lifting. And you've just got to figure out your own ways and strategies of doing things." ​

Hawco says among the thousand workers at the Orlando staging area waiting to help with hurricane recovery, she was the only woman. (Submitted by Raelynn Hawco)

Help after hurricanes

Hawco had always wanted to pitch in to help people in need via post-hurricane power line work, and that opportunity arose when Hurricane Michael swept across Florida in October 2018.

She put her name in for a spot on a storm crew with the construction company Rokstad Power, and on Thanksgiving Monday boarded a plane for Orlando. When she arrived, she didn't see another female worker in the large crowd.

Being able to help in post-hurricane clean up efforts was a long-held goal of Hawco's. (submitted by Raelynn Hawco)

"There was a thousand of us in the staging area and 240 were from Canada," Hawco said.

"There was power lines down everywhere, so they wanted to make sure they had enough manpower to restore all this power."

Once the power comes back on, the feeling of when you're walking up the street and they're all coming out thanking you, that's the most amazing part of that whole experience." - Raelynn Hawco

Hawco ended up helping out in residential areas of South and North Carolina, an experience she won't soon forget.

"Once the power comes back on, the feeling of when you're walking up the street and they're all coming out thanking you," she said.

"That's the most amazing part of that whole experience."

'Pretty proud'

"I think we're all pretty proud," said Chris Patey, dean of industrial trades at the College of the North Atlantic, when asked what he thought of Hawco's success in the field.

"People need not feel like if they want to do this anymore, they're pioneers. We've had a number of successful people like Raelynn who've made a name for themselves."

Add to that, it's a field actively looking for female workers, with plenty of interest from utility companies who want to improve gender equality within their ranks, said Patey.

Not many women sign up for the powerline technician program at CNA according to Chris Patey, dean of industrial trades at the College of the North Atlantic. (CBC)

"Enthusiasm and aptitude and interest in working outdoors is more important than any gender stereotype could ever be," he said, although he noted attracting women to the trade in the first place remains a challenge.

"That trade in particular, there's a perception that you have to be a hurly-burly kind of big man to operate the tools," Patey said.

"I think the experience we've seen with a number of our students proves that that's not really the fact."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador