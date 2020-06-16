Radio blah-blah: How interference has made recording a challenge for St. John's music producers

Romesh Thavanathan says he frequently picks up HITS FM when trying to record. (Submitted by Romesh Thavanathan)

Some musicians in St. John's know that when they're at work in the studio, they can already hear a hit song. The problem is, it's not what they're trying to record.



Rather than their own music, they're hearing current Top 40 hits from local radio station HITS FM.

"This has been my entire life," says former Hey Rosetta! musician Romesh Thavanathan.

"Ever since I've been playing music downtown, really, it's always there. Guitar, amps, mics, PA … It's just kind of always lurking — that sweet, sweet HITS FM."

Now the proprietor of Tiny Kingdom Studios, Thavanathan said he often picks up HITS FM when recording.

"I was doing a vocal session here with Mara Pellerin the other day, and it was like, 'I don't know if I can use it.' There's so much of the signal coming through, it can be a session stopper."

Not specific to stations

Thavanathan's experience isn't unique. He's heard other local musicians saying interference from HITS has been a factor or the better part of two decades.

Sean Harris, the assistant manager at Long and McQuade, a music store that deals with microphones and recording equipment, frequently gets questions about radio interference.

"I don't know if it's specific to [one] radio station," said Harris. "It's just I think a lot of it is just where you are in the city, if you're close to radio towers where the signals are stronger."

With a lot of the complaints focused on studios and performance spaces in downtown St. John's, Harris says it makes sense.

"Downtown is the valley, it's just such a dip. I don't know if the frequencies are going down through there more, or where the towers are higher up on the hills."

"The other thing you hear a lot is people with bad grounding, and I think a lot of the older homes in Newfoundland weren't grounded the same way as they are these days. So they find a lot of that 60 cycle hum and things that they just can't get rid of."

Recording studios have known about interference with the 99.1 signal in St. John's for years. (Jon Matthews)

Producers trying everything to stop it

Whether it's due to location, housing or an unusually strong radio signal, musicians are going to great lengths to try and scrub the signals from their recordings.

"I've been on the hunt for the last month and a half, two months, trying to track down ways to get rid of it," says Thavanathan.

"I have these ferrite chokes, you'll see them on electronic power supplies and sometimes USB cables.This one is specifically tuned to around 100 megahertz, which is HITS 99.1. It's 99.1 megahertz is what that broadcast signal is on."

CBC contacted HITS FM for comment, but has not received a response.

Over at Long and McQuade, Sean Harris doubts it's unique to a single station.

"It is a very common problem for sure," he says. "I don't know if one [station signal] is stronger than the other, but that seems to be the one people speak about the most."

"In the grand scheme of the world it seems like a really small problem, but it's one of my problems," saidThavanathan.

"But hey, when Call Me Maybe comes on it's not a bad time."

