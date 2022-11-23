Lack of radiation therapists will hurt N.L.'s cancer-care plans, says union

Jennifer Carey, the Atlantic manager of the Canadian Association Medical Radiation Technologists, is concerned the shortage of available professionals in Newfoundland and Labrador will hurt cancer care in the future. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

The organization that represents radiation therapists in Atlantic Canada says a shortage of professionals will hurt the future of cancer care in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Eight of 29 positions — more than 27 per cent — are vacant at the H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre, Newfoundland and Labrador's only cancer-care centre, according to the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists.

Most provinces are seeing vacancy rates between 10 and 14 per cent, according to the association's Atlantic manager, Jennifer Carey.

"When we look at the kind of vacancy rates across the country, you start to get a little scared at about the 10 per cent vacancy rate," said Carey in a recent interview. "But that 27 per cent is pretty high."

The data also suggests the centre is retaining no relief positions for fatigued workers, she said, which she says is highly unusual.

One of the centre's four radiation treatment units is closed due to a shortage of available radiation therapists, forcing the provincial government to partner with the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto to send some patients there for treatment.

There are plans to expand cancer care in St. John's and Corner Brook. The H. Bliss Murphy Centre, in St. John's, plans to open a new radiation treatment suite in 2023, while a cancer-care centre has been promised as part of the acute-care hospital being built in Corner Brook.

However, Carey says she isn't sure how the new facilities will be able to operate if radiation therapists aren't retained or recruited to stay in Newfoundland.

The Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre in St. John's houses four radiation treatment units. One of the units is closed due to a lack of staff. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"You can't open up a brand-new centre and just have brand-new technologists running it. You need experience, you need some seasoned radiation therapists there to be able to, you know, have that experience to know what to do when problems come up," she said.

"If the government can't recruit radiation therapists to their main cancer centre in their capital city, I'm worried that they're going to be hard-pressed to recruit seasoned radiation therapists into Corner Brook, which could really impact the ability for the centre to open at all."

Carey said the fatigue and burnout in the health-care system could have an impact on cancer care in the future if radiation therapists leave the province for more favourable working conditions.

N.L. can't afford to lose more professionals: union

The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, which represents the radiation therapists at the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre, says they've seen the impact of the working conditions first-hand.

Union president Jerry Earle said Tuesday seven radiation therapists have left the centre this year, including two in the last two weeks.

"We can't afford to lose a single other person in this profession," Earle said.

"We have to stabilize it, try to get back to the number that we had, and actually we got to increase the numbers.… We need additional resources on top of what we already have."

Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, says the provincial government needs to focus on retaining the radiation therapists who are already in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Earle said government should prioritize the retention of radiation therapists already in the province, calling on government to meet with front-line workers to hear their concerns first hand.

Carey says it's important to create local opportunities for newer radiation therapists to train and do their clinical placements in Newfoundland and Labrador, while working to obtain wage parity for professionals in the province with the rest of Atlantic Canada.

"Governments need to be prepared for the fact that [provinces] are now competing with each other," she said. "And, you know, eliminate the sources of competition by making it equitable across the board."

Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health said in a statement they're working on Atlantic parity and increasing the number of bursaries available to assist students studying radiation therapy alongside implementing immediate recruitment and retention measures.

"The department is also actively exploring partnering with educational institutions to secure seat placements for Newfoundlanders and Labradorans," the statement reads.