Funny guys, serious talk: Trent McClellan and Shaun Majumder on racism and growing up in N.L.

Trent McClellan, left, and Shaun Majumder found they had common experiences growing up in overwhelmingly white communities in the 1970s and 1980s. (CBC/CBC Comedy)

Trent McClellan and Shaun Majumder have a few things in common. They've entertained Canadians on This Hour Has 22 Minutes, they're veterans of the standup circuit, they were born in 1972, and they grew up with a mixed-race heritage in overwhelmingly white communities in Newfoundland and Labrador. They've also both used their comedy as a way of talking about racism, and have connected their own lived experiences in routines that poke and prod, yet still leave audiences howling with laughter.

Majumder, the son of an Indian father, was raised by his white mother in Burlington, on Newfoundland's Baie Verte Peninsula.

Born to a Black father and a white mother, McClellan grew up in Corner Brook.

Both comedians talked this week with Bernice Hillier, cohost of CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning. Here's their conversation, which has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Bernice Hillier: We've heard people say that racism is not an issue in this province. What's the reality, as you've experienced it here?

Shaun Majumder: I did not experience overt racism, like you might expect. When you hear the word "racism," I'm half-white so there were plenty of tanned-looking fellows walking around the Green Bay area, and so people couldn't quite put their finger on where I was from. But still, even back when I was a kid, there was never any kind of dark racism — and when I say dark, I mean just that energy of heavy, true hate. You know, "You go down back to your country, where you come from," you know what I mean? There was none of that.

Trent McClellan says taking risks is critical for a comedian, and that can include putting race on the list of topics to cover. (CBC)

Bernice Hillier: I want to ask Trent — what was your experience growing up as a person of colour in a mainly white community?

Trent McClellan: I just did a podcast yesterday with four other Black Canadian comedians and we all shared our experiences, and one of the things that was amazing about it was how early in our lives that racism played a role. I remember being called the N-word, probably by the time I was nine, eight or nine. You had to think about this. This is pre-internet, right? So it's not like they could have gone online and learned about what this was. This was taught to them by someone in their family. So I grew up with my white grandparents raising me. I'm like this skinny, scrawny kid with a massive afro — you know, I couldn't have stood out more. It was amazing, just in talking to everybody that was on the podcast, about how early it knocked on their door and how quickly you realize that, "Oh, this is going to play a role in my life." So obviously you grow up and you have lots of friends and family who accept you, but I I remember dating people, and their parents weren't cool that they were dating a Black guy.

Since the US election, alt-right white nationalists feel emboldened in their quest to create a utopian society where races never mix. Shaun Majumder sees a different future: beige. 2:07

Bernice Hillier: Shaun, you joke in your standup that when kids in Burlington said they were going to get the Black guy, you said, 'Where's he to?' When did you first realize that your skin colour made you different in the eyes of others?

Shaun Majumder: Like I said, it wasn't overt for me at all. Nobody ever used a racial slur. I mean I guess they did, you know, but it wasn't in the way that someone would be filled with hate to say, "You are this, so therefore you are different." They had heard the word, "Paki" was the word that they used for me, but it was a loving nickname. My sister talked about it. She was like, "Some of our best friends [would say], 'Come on, Paki, let's go, we're going up to the dam drinking.'" It was not driven by hate. I even talked about this in my standup. There was a woman on the show Majumder Manor, for example. The producers asked her what she thought of me and my sister growing up and she was like, "Oh my God, we loved Shaun and Rani growing up. We loved them so much, they were some sweet. And we'd see him on the bus, the back of the bus, and we'd be like, Look at the two little burnt babies, sitting in the back of the bus." And this is on national TV! Burnt babies — now, you put this in writing, you're going to be crucified.

Bernice Hillier: It sounds pretty awful.

Trent McClellan: Yeah.

Shaun Majumder: It's awful, but it was coming from a place of love. I struggle … I'm not saying ignorance is an excuse, but I'm telling you, I live in the United States. You see what the African-American experience is here in terms of the dark, dark history, and it reminds me of the First Nations experience in Canada. In terms of the multi-generational damage that has been done to a people, from slavery all the way to residential schools, you see a parallel that exists today. People can't say, "Get over it. It's done."

Shaun Majumder has taken his standup comedy across the country, including this 2018 visit to Prince Edward Island. (Angela Walker/CBC)

Bernice Hillier: Trent, how did you deal with the isolation that came with being a member of a minority in a community that was mostly white?

Trent McClellan: I got really small, in a lot of ways. I tried not to rock the boat because you're always going to be the centre of attention anyway. I didn't want to walk in this room and every single person is going to stare, and go, "That is quite the hairdo!" I went inside myself a little bit. I was pretty quiet. Then I gravitated towards sports, and then once I became fairly good at different sports, it was like that changed your status. Now you're the kid that's being picked first for things and so there was kind of an empowering thing in that for me. I developed my sense of confidence and kind of came out of my shell quite a bit just from that.

Kids are very visual learners. You look around and realize that no one looks like me. No one has hair like I do. These are things you're constantly taking into your subconscious all the time, as you navigate through the world.

Bernice Hillier: Do you think, Trent, that it led you to a career in comedy? You know, that coming out of your shell eventually and finding some way to make sense of it all?

Trent McClellan: Definitely, yeah. Because I think for a number of reasons, you get used to all eyes on you. You get used to being the centre of attention. For me, comedy was a defence mechanism, to kind of take the power back. Well, if you're going to be the centre of attention, I might as well control that situation. Then I can manipulate my world and the topics and stuff to entertain people. It was a way of shifting that dynamic.

Bernice Hillier: Shaun, what about you? Can you connect the dots, too, between race and your career choice?

Shaun Majumder: Yeah. I think developing a sense of humour was definitely a way through the social ranks. You know, it put you in a higher status, if you're 13, 14 and you can feel somebody bearing down, maybe it's the most popular kid bearing down to intimidate you in some way, and then you drop a funny one-liner, and all of a sudden the pretty girls are chuckling. And you're like, "Heyyyy, you know what, maybe there's something to this."

And Trent, I wanted actually to ask you this. I always remember that girls, for example, always found me to be curious, and they were curious in a good way. You know, "Ooh, he's different," there's a bit of an exotic feel for this young fella up at the teen dance, but at the exact same moment, the same moment of feeling like I am on top, there was always the same person who might be like, yes, but, mother would never let you in the house. You know what I mean? Did you have that too, Trent, where you were exotic, but not exotic enough to be invited over for supper?

Trent McClellan: [laughs] Yeah. It was like you were the crown jewel behind the glass. Like, "Oh, I'd love to have that diamond. I'd love to wear that diamond. I'd never be able to afford that diamond." It's a true story. I remember being in school and another girl coming up to me and she goes, "Yeah, just so you know, this other girl really really likes you." And you're a kid fighting acne and hormones and all that stuff. I mean it was really pretty empowering and inflating. I said, "Really, I don't even know who that is." She goes, "Well, you know what they say about Black guys." And I was like, "No. No, I don't." I didn't even know what the stereotypes were!

Bernice Hillier: How do you both use comedy as a form of education on race and racism? Obviously your first role as a comedian is to be funny, to make people laugh. Do you feel a responsibility to also educate in some way?

Shaun Majumder: Yeah. My last tour was all about hate — it was called the Hate Tour. I spoke a lot on stage about, you know, we talk about how Newfoundlanders are the friendliest people on Earth. Well, yes, it's true. They genuinely are some of the most hospitable, kind, open, warm people.

But within that group, there are also many people who — especially now because of Facebook and all the social media — you know, hate can be spawned by people planting seeds of fear. I talk about the kind of racism, the kind of hate that exists or that has existed in my experience growing up in Newfoundland. There are people who say racist things that still come from a place of love — they just aren't unaware of it. There was a woman who dropped the N-word on VOCM that time, and she just dropped it like it was nothing. She was like, "Oh, I loves them all!" You know, there's a sense of ignorance there.

I'm not saying there aren't hate-filled, racist people in Newfoundland. I'm sure there are but it's a different kind. We don't have a history of [Black] slavery. But if I were a Beothuk growing up in Newfoundland, I might feel different. I may have some historical issues there.

Responsibility as a comedian

Bernice Hillier: Trent, what about for you? How do you use comedy to educate, or do you not even really feel that that's a responsibility or a role for you?

Trent McClellan: For me, it's kind of coming in and out of my act, depending on year to year, and where I'm at with what's going on with me personally. That might mean you see me in one year and there's a bunch of stuff about race, and the next time you see me, I might not mention it at all. One of the things I've always felt like as a performer — I don't know if Shaun felt this — but because people may not have had much interaction with someone who is Black, I always felt like somewhat of a representative of my race, in a way. I almost felt like if people come to my show and they laugh, then maybe that changes someone's mind about having some pretty ignorant or backward thoughts about Black people. You know, "Man, that guy's experience was very similar to mine," or "His life is not as different from mine as I thought it was, and I laughed and had a great time."

Maybe that's the thing that allows them to leave and go, like, "Hmmm." That's going to put an ounce of thought in their head, that's going to change how they approach things. I didn't really acknowledge it until later in life, when I felt, yeah, I do kind of walk in with a certain sense of responsibility sometimes, as opposed to just being me and who I am during the day. I do feel a sense of that responsibility. I don't know if you felt that way, Shaun, at any point.

Trent McClellan grew up in Corner Brook, launched his standup career in Calgary and now works on 22 Minutes in Halifax. (Submitted by Jake Hirsch)

Shaun Majumder: My experience was that I actually felt like I did not represent anything. In my act, I talked about how I came to discover that I was brown later in life. Like, I had no idea, in fact. I think I was a bit racist growing up. I was a little white supremacist! You know, because my mom was white, my sister was beige, I grew up in a town of white people, I thought I was white like everybody else. My dad was brown and he lived in Ontario and so I knew my dad was Indian but I remember even going to school and doing a show-and-tell, and I talked about how my dad was Indian but I talked about how he wore — this is so ignorant — I talked about how he wore a headdress of feathers. And I remember the teacher looking at me and going, "Really? Really, Shaun?" "Well, yes, yes, he was a chief." Like, I had no idea what I was talking about.

I never felt like I represented anything because of the fact that I'm a mixed-race guy, but I also I was different enough to know, now looking back in retrospect, the little things that happened that were because I was brown. Again, it was not a direct kind of racism that you might expect. It was a different kind altogether. There was a curiosity. Look, if someone didn't like me, it was probably because I was an arsehole, not because I was brown.

In 2016, Shaun Majumder profiled Joe Exotic when he was running for president. The scene is included in the Netflix documentary series Tiger King. (This Hour Has 22 Minutes)

Trent McClellan: Right, right. We were talking about this yesterday, too, with the other comedians. The amount of times I was in my head about different things. I remember we had a new teacher at our school once and they were doing roll call and attendance, and he goes, "Trent McClellan?" and I put up my hand, and he goes, "You must play basketball, do ya?" In my mind I went, I do play basketball. Does he know that I play basketball or is he just looking at me visually? Is it because I'm tall? Because I'm sitting down so he wouldn't be able to tell how tall. My mind just went through these like mental gymnastics, just from a basic question that this teacher had just asked. I was in my own head a lot, overthinking this.

Shaun Majumder: I never got people going, "Shaun Majumder?" And then I raised my hand, and "You must play cricket, do ya?" I never got that.

Trent McClellan: [laughs] I don't think there were a lot of cricket games going on in Burlington, was there, back in the day.

Shaun Majumder: [laughs] Not at that time.

Trent McClellan: No. Now, it's a big deal.

Shaun Majumder: Now the league is huge. It's a huge league.

Bernice Hillier: Guys, we're going to have to wrap it up. Thank you so much for taking time to speak with us.

Shaun Majumder: [sarcastically] Oh, really? Are we stopping early because we're brown? Is that what's going on here?

Bernice Hillier: [laughs] Nothing to do with it.

Shaun Majumder: [laughs] I'm a little sensitive, sorry. This conversation's got me fired up.

Bernice Hillier: Thank you to both of you for your time.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador