How a toxic relationship inspired emotional music from Rachel Cousins
How a toxic relationship inspired emotional music from Rachel Cousins

Watch Rachel Cousins perform Man of Stone from CBC N.L.'s Parkway Sessions.

Cousins co-wrote song about a romantic struggle

Rachel Cousins says Man of Stone is 'a very emotional song.' (CBC)

Rachel Cousins has been singing for as long as she can remember, and it's something she wants to keep doing for a long time.

"It's all I've ever dreamed of, and I've never had a backup plan," Cousins said. 

"I've always said that I wanted to do this, and I've been on a straight plan for as long as I can remember, and this is what I hope to do for the rest of my life."

The 18-year-old from St. John's picked up a guitar and started writing and performing her own music about five years ago, and now writes music every day.

"I'll try to write a little something, maybe a line or a title — just something everyday."

The song Man of Stone was co-written with other songwriters and is about a tough time between partners.

"It was just about a toxic relationship, which I think is something that a lot of people struggle with and just basically telling this person, this man of stone — basically, it's just one big metaphor for saying, 'I'm trying so hard and you keep shutting me down. I give my all to you and it's still not enough,'" she said.

"It's a very emotional song."

Watch Rachel Cousins perform Man of Stone:

Every two weeks, CBC Newfoundland and Labrador will bring you new performances from local talent, recorded live in Studio F in St. John's. Stay tuned!

