How a toxic relationship inspired emotional music from Rachel Cousins

Rachel Cousins has been singing for as long as she can remember, and it's something she wants to keep doing for a long time.

"It's all I've ever dreamed of, and I've never had a backup plan," Cousins said.

"I've always said that I wanted to do this, and I've been on a straight plan for as long as I can remember, and this is what I hope to do for the rest of my life."

The 18-year-old from St. John's picked up a guitar and started writing and performing her own music about five years ago, and now writes music every day.

"I'll try to write a little something, maybe a line or a title — just something everyday."

The song Man of Stone was co-written with other songwriters and is about a tough time between partners.

"It was just about a toxic relationship, which I think is something that a lot of people struggle with and just basically telling this person, this man of stone — basically, it's just one big metaphor for saying, 'I'm trying so hard and you keep shutting me down. I give my all to you and it's still not enough,'" she said.

"It's a very emotional song."

