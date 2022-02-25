Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Bedroom makeover brings happy tears to N.L. teen fighting cancer

Rachael Haines, 14, says her new bedroom — revealed on Friday — is beyond her expectations.

Rachael Haines says new room a safe space to finish treatment

CBC News ·

Teen fighting cancer thrilled with bedroom makeover

4 hours ago
Duration 2:32
The big reveal happened on Friday – and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Rachael Haines, 14, now has a brand new bedroom retreat where she can finish her cancer treatments thanks to the Candlelighters Association, a local designer and plenty of community support. 2:32

Rachael Haines, 14, says her new bedroom – revealed on Friday – is beyond her expectations. 

Rachael has been fighting cancer for over a year and has more treatment to come. 

The Candlelighters Association and local designer Krista Wells recently partnered to surprise her with a renovation. Local businesses like Kildare Renovations, Kent Building Supplies, Cohen's Home Furnishings, Sam Design and a number of smaller makers came on board with donations for the room.

Watch Rachael's reaction and see the before and after in the video above.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

