Bedroom makeover brings happy tears to N.L. teen fighting cancer
Rachael Haines, 14, says her new bedroom — revealed on Friday — is beyond her expectations.
Rachael Haines says new room a safe space to finish treatment
Rachael Haines, 14, says her new bedroom – revealed on Friday – is beyond her expectations.
Rachael has been fighting cancer for over a year and has more treatment to come.
The Candlelighters Association and local designer Krista Wells recently partnered to surprise her with a renovation. Local businesses like Kildare Renovations, Kent Building Supplies, Cohen's Home Furnishings, Sam Design and a number of smaller makers came on board with donations for the room.
Watch Rachael's reaction and see the before and after in the video above.