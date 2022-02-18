Skip to Main Content
N.L. teen fighting cancer wins surprise bedroom makeover

Rachael Haines is 14 years old and fighting cancer, but that's not all she's focused on right now.
Dream bedroom makeover for teen fighting cancer

22 hours ago
Duration 2:37
The Candlelighters Association and designer Krista Wells are in the middle of renovating Rachael Haines’ bedroom. They’re thinking the big reveal will happen on February 25th. In the meantime, hear from Rachael and take a peek at the progress in the video above. 2:37

Rachael Haines is 14 years old and fighting cancer, but that's not all she's focused on right now. 

With the help of local business and community support, the Candlelighters Association and designer Krista Wells are giving Rachael a dream bedroom makeover.

Watch her surprise reaction, hear her incredible outlook and see some of the renovation excitement by clicking the video in the player above. 

