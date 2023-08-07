Content
Toronto triathlete brings Alzheimer's fundraiser to St. John's

Steph Fauquier battled the elements on Sunday to complete the St. John's Triathlon.

Steph Fauquier aiming for 10 triathlons in 10 provinces

Jeremy Eaton · CBC News ·
Toronto triathlete Steph Fauquier runs through the rain in St. John's wearing a bright blue triathlon racing suit with Race with Steph written across the front.
Toronto triathlete Steph Fauquier completed her sixth of 10 triathlons on Sunday in St. John's. (Greg Greening Photography)

Almost everyone has a reason for wanting to complete a triathlon. 

Toronto's Steph Fauquier is doing 10 triathlons this summer for her mom, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's two years ago.

"I felt like this is an issue that we don't talk about enough and I wanted to bring attention to it," Fauquier said.

"I wanted to raise money to build an endowment fund in her name so that we're forever contributing to Alzheimer's research."

Fauquier started her tri-sport journey, Race with Steph, in British Columbia in May. On Sunday, she battled the wind and rain to complete the sixth of 10 triathlons in St. John's.

Her mother, surgeon Dr. Robin McLeod, received the Order of Canada in 2019.

While she has attended some of her daughter's races, she didn't make the trip to St. John's. Her father was waiting at the finish life for her, however.

"He's like my stage mom, my campaign manager," she said. 

But her mom is never too far away, as pictures of her have been sewn into Fauquier's racing suit.

Steph Fauquier shows off two pictures of her mother which have been sewn into her triathlon racing suit, one of her mother receiving the Order or Canada and the other of the two when Steph was a baby.
Steph Fauquier shows off two pictures of her mother which have been sewn into her triathlon racing suit. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Fauquier has a day job and is financing the 10 trips and registration fees herself. When she completes her last race, a half Ironman race in Niagara Falls, she will have travelled all across Canada and raced more than 500 kilometres.

"I'm thinking that I will do this come hell or high water," she said.

To date, the Race with Steph fundraiser has brought in more than $300,000.

WATCH: Steph Fauquier talks about the ups and downs of completing 10 triathlons:

Race with Steph aims to complete 10 triathlons in all 10 Canadian provinces.

16 hours ago
Duration 2:02
Steph Fauquier began her triathlon journey in May in British Columbia and hopes to finish in Ontario in September

