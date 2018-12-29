My blessed redeemer, here are the CBC N.L. quotes of the year for 2018

As 2018 comes to a close and CBC Newfoundland and Labrador looks back at the quotes of the year, we're reminded of two simple truths.

First, the right quote can turn a story from interesting to memorable.

And second, people in Newfoundlanders and Labrador are rarely at a loss for words.

With that, check out a selection of the pithy, the poignant, the tragic and the triumphant things said in — and about — our province for some of the top stories of the year.

Nevaeh Denine, 9, died in early August. She spent much of her short life raising money to help other sick children. (City of St. John's/Twitter)

"She was an extra special human being and I think even in death her memory will live on and she's going to be something very special and someone that we will recognize forever, almost like Terry Fox." — Dorothy Pike on the late Nevaeh Denine, 9, who died in August from a rare form of cancer. While undergoing treatment, Nevaeh started a lemonade stand that grew into a massive community fundraiser that has raised more than $100,000 for sick children

"You're actually being rude, as far as I'm concerned, and I don't want it anymore. I wouldn't put up with it in court, and I'm not going to put up with it here." — Commissioner Richard LeBlanc to former Nalcor CEO Ed Martin at the Muskrat Falls inquiry

"The master of ceremonies had offered to marry us when he found out we weren't married. Then Diane, who had a couple of beers at that point, said, 'Well, why not?'" — Nick Marson, who did indeed marry Diane, two months after the two met while being stranded in Gander together on Sept. 11, 2001

Mary Pratt smiles during a May 2013 interview, when a career retrospective opened at The Rooms Art Gallery in St. John's. (CBC)

"She shows us ourselves. She shows us our daily life." — Curator Mireille Eagan on painter Mary Pratt, who died at 83 in August

"It's been my dream to be the first person to buy the first legal gram of cannabis in Canada, and here I finally am." — Ian Power, one of the first people in the country to legally buy recreational marijuana in St. John's

Tony Bussey lost 326 pounds in two years, after his experience fleeing the Fort McMurray wildfire inspired him to change. (Submitted)

"Seeing people having to wait because I was too fat to sit next to, that was it for me." — Tony Bussey, who lost 326 pounds after needing two airplane seats to be evacuated from the Fort McMurray wildfire

"I didn't think I was going to see my family ever again and, I guess, for those short moments — it seemed like a lifetime — I realized what Stephanie had went through." — Nurse Lori Chaffey, recounting the events of the day in March 2012 when her colleague Stephanie Chaisson was shot and killed by her estranged husband at the De Grau clinic where the two women worked

"Just for the record, the chicken is my treat. This is not a government treat. This is Eddie Joyce's treat." — Humber-Bay of Islands MHA Eddie Joyce, handing out food to residents of Lark Harbour and York Harbour to mark the reopening of a highway that had washed out, isolating the two communities

In the House of Assembly on Nov. 6, Eddie Joyce said reports from the province's commissioner for legislative standards were co-ordinated in a 'frenzy' to attack him. (CBC)

"This is almost getting to the point where you're almost like somewhere over in Syria where, if a neighbour leaks it to somebody else, and say, 'Oh, this guy is saying this about you,' they'd take you out and flog you before they even get a chance to speak to you." — A less-jovial Eddie Joyce in the House of Assembly, 10 months later, about an investigation into his conduct

"I think I've got enough guts today. I'm in that mood right now, but I don't know, when you get upstairs there? I can't even jump off a chair anymore." — Retired paratrooper Douglas Parmiter, taking in the Skyhawks demonstration show in Paradise

Tina Neary points out damage by powderpost beetles that have infested their home for years. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

"It's just creepy. Who wants to live in a house knowing that wherever they might be, it's full of beetles?" — Tina Neary of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, who has been doing just that for years

"He was super genuine and just made me realize we're doing some good stuff. It was nice to hear that from someone ... who has eaten all around the world and experienced so many restaurants." — Chef Jeremy Charles, remembering the late Anthony Bourdain, who took his own life not long after an episode of his Parts Unknown television show featured Newfoundland cuisine

From left, Daniel Vokey, Zachary Reid and Matty Thomson were among Prince of Wales Collegiate students who were hit by bear spray Sept. 19 at the school. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

"It was the worst pain felt in me life. It was nuts. Hurt so bad. Breathe it in, in me ears, me nostrils, me eyes, walking around, cursing me head off, but that's the way she goes." — Prince of Wales Collegiate student Matty Thompson, about being hit with bear spray outside the school

"Something more than emotional upset and a momentary interruption in a conversation is needed to constitute the criminal offence." — Judge Colin Flynn, dismissing a charge against Justin Penton for yelling "F--k her right in the p---y" at NTV reporter Heather Gillis

Pam Parsons and Dale Kirby have different views of a conversation they had during the Liberal annual general meeting in Gander in 2016. (CBC)

"This wasn't a serious conversation. We were smoking weed. It's absurd." — MHA Dale Kirby, as quoted in a report investigating accusations of harassment, including a complaint from fellow MHA Pam Parsons, about whom the report quotes Kirby as saying "might have loved … in 'an aging punk rocker 1980s way'"

"I'm super honest, though, and I just wouldn't want anyone to get in any trouble at the location." — Pam Murphy of Paradise, who was handed a bag of winning Roll Up the Rim tabs instead of her order at a Tim Hortons drive-thru

"It was a real fear for me. I feared for my reputation and the work I was doing." — Former finance minister Cathy Bennett, who says bullying and intimidation by other Liberal caucus members played a role in her resignation, May 1

Moore, still recovering from her crash injuries in February, shows off the winning $60-million Lotto Max ticket her mother and stepfather bought for a group of 31 workers at the Come by Chance oil refinery last Friday. (Submitted by Tiffany Moore)

"I had this new lease on life, honestly. I haven't sweated the small things since it happened, and I just kind of felt like everything would all work out." — Tiffany Moore of Avondale, who survived a car crash a week before her mother and stepfather won nearly $4 million as part of a group of Come By Chance refinery workers who split a $60-million jackpot

"The noise you hear in the background is a search and rescue helicopter. We've sent them out to look for Premier [Dwight] Ball." — Unifor president Jerry Dias, addressing then-locked-out workers at the DJ Composites plant in Gander

Edward Sheppard, right, is strumming again thanks to Alan Doyle. (Alan Doyle/Twitter)

"It has filled my heart with joy to hear the excitement in my dad's voice, to hear him strumming a beautiful instrument given to him in the most wonderful gesture of kindness, and to know that Dad has found some joy in a terrible situation." — Yolanda Sheppard, after Great Big Sea's Alan Doyle replaced her father Edward's stolen guitar, a cherished gift from his late wife

"My last memory of her, that I go to bed with every night and wake up with every morning, is her floating face down in the water behind the boat." — Charles Truax, who lost his wife Barbara in a boating accident off the south coast of Newfoundland

"Yes, b'y." — Justice Minister-Of-Few-Words Andrew Parsons when he found out lawyer Bob Buckingham was suing him for $7.5 million for defamation

"As a child, you can't consent to anything I went through. It wasn't my fault. I didn't ask for any of this. I wanted to become a vet and save the animals. Since then, I haven't even finished high school." — Phoebe Walker, the pseudonym used by a woman with a harrowing story of child exploitation CBC published in March

Machel Rayner was all smiles earlier this month after hearing both provincial and federal governments were working on his case. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

"Newfoundlanders are God's gift to this world. They have your back in any way. If you're a Newfoundlander, they stand behind you all the way." — Machel Rayner, Jamaican trainer who was almost kicked out of Canada

"Whoever killed her, I want them to know they took someone of value. She wasn't garbage. She was a valuable person … in my life, in her brother's and sister's lives. May God have mercy on their soul. I forgive them.… That's hard, but I do." — Alice Lefurgey on whoever killed her niece Pam Asprey, who went missing three decades ago

"Every single culture comes here, so there are different views and thoughts. We speak about everything here." — Gustavo Valoyes, co-owner of the 1949 Barber Shop, which caters to the changing demographics of St. John's

"If a church came to me, or a group of coloured people wanted to request something, we would be saying the same thing." — Springdale Mayor Dave Edison on why town council turned down a request for a rainbow crosswalk

Blessed redeemer! The piebald moose is great, but this commentary is fantastic. 1:34

"My blessed redeemer!" — Roxanne Rowsell on spotting a piebald moose in a pond near Black Duck Brook on the Port au Port Peninsula

"If anybody asks me, 'Is this your first?' I always say no. I have three. I may have two at home. But I have three." — Stacey Barbour on having a stillborn child

This puffin is lit. (Submitted by Jamie Dunning)

"The bill of a puffin is forged by generations, hundreds and thousands of years, of sexual selection. There's a lot going on there. That's why it's so colourful and pretty." — scientist Jamie Dunning, who discovered that puffin beaks are fluorescent

"B'ys been working here for almost 30 years and then one day they just come in and it's all gone." — Steven Quinlan, a newly laid-off Rona employee

Patrick Dove wore a jersey from Duke University, where Marcus Stroman played college baseball. (Marcus Stroman/Twitter)

"I've had some pretty special moments in my career as far as fan interactions, but this is probably the craziest." — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman after meeting superfan Patrick Dove on Signal Hill

"Society is continuously changing and family structures are changing along with it. This must be recognized as a reality and not as a detriment to the best interests of the child." — Justice Robert Fowler in a decision recognizing three unmarried adults as the legal parents of a child born within their polyamorous family

We're really sorry to be showing you this picture again. (Sandy Wiseman Yates/Facebook)

"There was wings in there, too. I instantly saw it. It is quite large. It's probably about the size of a dime." — Sandy Wiseman Yates, who said she opened a container of tea and found a dead cockroach inside

"I just felt like we were leaving a lot of funny on the table." — Comedian Shaun Majumder after being fired from This Hour Has 22 Minutes

DeeAnn Fitzpatrick, a fisheries officer, says she was subjected to a decade of workplace abuse, including being bound and gagged in an office chair. This photo was taken eight years ago by a man accused of the abuse. (Provided by BBC Scotland)

"They taped my legs and then they started to tape the rest of me and, because I was making noise, one of them told the other guy, 'Give me some tape, I'll shut her up.'" — DeeAnn Fitzpatrick, formerly of Bell Island, on being bound and gagged after speaking up about workplace abuse at her office in Scotland

"We seen something on the ice. Wasn't sure what it was. So we got up closer to it. It was a little fox, Arctic fox. And he wasn't very big. He was soaking wet, and the gulls was trying to pick at him." — Alan Russell of St. Lewis, a crab fisherman in a crew that rescued a fox stranded on an ice floe and nursed him back to health by feeding him Vienna sausages

"I told him I loved him and I'm going to miss him. He said it back to me. We both cried." — Blake Williams, on unsuccessfully trying to pull his uncle from the water after their snowmobile went through the ice on Mobile Big Pond

"I don't know why the johns always lie and say their name is Jeff, but they do. You do." — "Tabatha Scott," a pseudonym for a former sex worker writing to the people who paid her for sex

Musician Sandy Morris rarely misses a day of swimming in the summer. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

"It's like turning your computer off and turning it back on again. It's a reset of the entire body system." — Musician Sandy Morris on why he swims every day he can outdoors

"My only regret is that I will not know how Coronation Street will end." — Newfoundlander Shannon Churchill, who wrote his own obituary

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador