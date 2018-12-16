It's a quiet spot, not far from the ocean. Nestled among evergreen trees at the mouth of the Pirates Path Walking Trail, there's a portrait of a little girl squeezing her mother — both of them smiling — and a long list of names and dates.

First on the list: Quinn Butt. February 2011 — April 2016.

It's a tribute to the little girl, allegedly killed by her father in his Carbonear home, and a beacon to her family, singing out in pink and purple: you are not alone.

"I just thought it was a nice idea," said Harbour Grace Deputy Mayor Sonia Williams.

Members of Quinn Butt's family, friends and supporters all gathered as the wall was unveiled in early December. (Facebook)

"You can sit back and listen to the waves. You know, it's a place to come and relax and remember."

Quinn's Memorial Wall was officially unveiled in Harbour Grace in early December. It's the product of years of work by a small group of volunteers, including Williams.

There were other ideas: a memorial tree, maybe. But the group settled on the wall and set to work designing it. On one panel, the extra-large picture of Quinn and her mom.

On another, a list provided by the St. John's Status of Women Council of names of women and girls killed by violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The third panel is peppered with butterflies and daisies, each bearing the name of someone who died. The small decals cost $15 each and are purchased by people who want to commemorate a loved one.

Opening the memorial up to everyone helped raise money to fund the project, Williams said.

Quinn's Memorial Wall features the names of victims of violence, and tributes to others who have died. (Facebook)

But the deputy mayor hopes the dozens of names will send a message to Quinn's mother, and her extended family.

"It gives us an opportunity to let her know that we're feeling some of her pain as well. We just want to make sure that she knows that there's people there supporting her."

Williams said the group has been "bombarded" with calls from people who'd like to add their loved one's name to the wall. So many in fact, that plans are already in the works to add more panels to the wall. They'd also like to add picnic tables.

"We're going to build on it and make it just … a beautiful place to come and, you know, collect your thoughts."

