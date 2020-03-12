Brandon Quilty sentenced to two years plus a day for fatal Corvette crash

Brandon Quilty has been sentenced to two years plus a day. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

A man whose dangerous driving killed his friend is heading to federal prison.

Supreme Court Justice Sandra Chaytor sentenced Brandon Quilty, 25, on Thursday to two years plus one day for dangerous driving causing the death of Justin Murrins, 27.

Quilty will also be banned from driving for five years. The sentence matches the recommendation from Quilty's lawyer, Erin Breen, who wanted her client to avail of rehabilitative programming.

Crown lawyer Jason House recommended two to 2½ years in jail and a driving ban for five years.

"Mr. Quilty's so-called joyride has been a ride to sorrow for Mr. Murrins's family," Chaytor told the court Thursday afternoon.

"He will live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life. He killed his friend."

Quilty, who was 22 at the time of the crash, also suffered a brain injury and has no recollection of the event.

Investigators examine the wreckage of a Corvette on Blackhead Road near Cape Spear in May 2017. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

His case was almost dropped, but Justice Minister and Attorney General Andrew Parsons granted a preferred indictment, ordering him to stand trial after a provincial court judge dismissed his case due to a lack of evidence at the preliminary inquiry.

On May 17, 2017, Quilty was driving 207 km/h on winding Blackhead Road in the Shea Heights area of St. John's. The speed limit on the road was 80 km/h. He had a suspended licence at the time.

Murrins was in the passenger and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the car when it crashed.

Justin Murrins was 27 when he died following in a rollover on Blackhead Road. (GoFundMe)

He suffered serious head injuries, and died in hospital two days later.

Roughly 20 members of Murrins's family were in the St. John's courtroom for Quilty's date last week, at which emotional statements were delivered and Quilty offered an apology to the family.

