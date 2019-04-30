Quidi Vidi Lake facelift may cause parking problems heading into rowing season

Come Regatta Day, Quidi Vidi Lake will look brand new, but in the meantime residents and rowers will have to deal with a lack of space by the water.

"We are very proud of what we have constructed here now," said Bradley Power vice-president of the Royal St. John's Regatta committee. "We will ensure that we have a beautiful park-like setting for generations to come."

Following the success of the 200th running of the Royal St. John's Regatta the space is undergoing a $2.7-million redevelopment program.

Following the success of the 200th running of the Royal St. John's Regatta, the space is undergoing a $2.7-million redevelopment program.

The project includes upgrades to the existing parking area at the boathouse, dock replacements, and a new pond-side park.

"On Regatta Day it will look like a brand new place here," said Power. "[But] parking is the major issue here."

Regatta committee asks public to be patient

Power is asking people who are using Quidi Vidi for activities unrelated to rowing to use the other parking lots located on the north side of the lake.

During construction there will be limited space for boats at Quidi Vidi Lake. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

As for the rowers who are starting to prepare for the upcoming season, Power said, they will also be affected by limited space for boats. But he said they will work with the rowers to make sure they get their spins in.

However, he has some recommendations for the athletes.

"Read all the signage, watch out for the construction area. Everything is clearly marked, so be careful on the docks," he said.

Organizers say project on schedule

Power said the planning for the project started about four years ago and construction started in the fall. So far the project is on schedule and is supposed to finish in the middle of July, before the regatta.

However, weather will play a factor in the completion of the project.

The regatta committee says parking will be a major issue during construction and is asking people to use the parking lots located on the north side of the lake. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"We also didn't want to be doing this construction right before our 200th anniversary, so we chose to do the legacy project after the fact and it seems to be working out for us."

The public can also monitor the construction in real time, with regular construction updates posted to the committee's website.

Winner's circle development

Part of the winner's circle construction will include a wall of honour, with engravings of the names and the crews that are in the hall of fame, a special touch that Power hopes people will enjoy.

"Not only are we creating a park, but it's going to be a park where people can come down and be involved in the history of the 200-year-old organization."

