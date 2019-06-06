Quidi Vidi Lake construction will be finished by Regatta week, says committee member

The Royal St. John's Regatta committee hopes things pan out to have construction completed for the 201st running of the regatta. (Ted Blades/CBC)

The area surrounding Quidi Vidi Lake is undergoing a major beautification projects — including new wharfs, landscaping and display areas — but the plan is to have everything finished by August to keep the the 201-year-old boat race afloat.

"It is quite torn up down there, but the construction is moving along really well," said Charles Cook of the Royal St. John's Regatta committee.

"The work, right now, is expected to be completed that week going into Regatta Day, which would be great. So, they'll be out of there and we'll be able to hold regatta operations no problem."

There is potential for some slight tinkering after race day to make sure everything is fitted as it should be, Cook said.

The current upgrades, at a price of $2.7 million, are Phase 1.

While the boat races are the main focus of the regatta, thousands of people come out for the food, games and atmosphere around the lake. (CBC)

Cook said they hope for more work to be done as part of a Quidi Vidi Park master plan, pending funding from various sources, like the cost-share between the provincial government, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the City of St. John's paying for the current work, at a cost of $2.7 million.

"What we're envisioning is the Quidi Vidi Park Foundation, which will then be able to go on with the rest of the master plan, which will including lighting around the lake and some other changes around the lake, including walkways," Cook told CBC Radio's On The Go.

There are no plans in place as to who would run and be responsible for the proposed foundation, but Cook said it would not be run solely by the Royal St. John's Regatta committee.

The upgrades

A new pathway is in place near the boathouse on the lake's south side to provide runners, walkers and bicyclists a safe extension to the walking trail instead of a sudden cutoff where the trail once ended and Clancey Drive began. The path will tie into the four-kilometre trail that circles the entire lake.

"People were walking out into the street. It was total chaos down in that area — it got really tangly," Cook said.

"So, as part of our process moving forward we looked at it from a safety perspective and we looked at a way of beautifying and making it into a park-like setting at the lake."

Construction at Quidi Vidi Lake is ongoing, but the Royal St. John's Regatta committee says it'll be finished in time for the races. (Ted Blades/CBC)

Another fix to the area near the boathouse will allow for traffic coming from Lakeview Avenue to have the right of way onto Clancey Drive, and a cul-de-sac behind the boathouse will be used for parking.

A new winners' circle for trophy presentations is on board with a tapered wall, to represent an oar cutting through water, in place, and the new Royal St. John's Regatta logo inside the wall. The wall will also be backlit and have the names of hall of fame members featured on it.

The idea was to move the winners' circle to a larger area for large crowds, Cook said.

The wharf at the boathouse will be replaced and extended as well, to fix deteriorating areas.

On the opposite side of the lake — known to locals as the bandstand side — the bank has been flattened to level out the area for public use.

Regatta Day vendors, as well as as activities such as yoga groups and flea markets will have a flat surface to set up on.

The most important part is that the area is completely accessible by wheelchair, Cook said.

