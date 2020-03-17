Quidi Vidi Lake will soon be crowded with more than just rowers

St. John's city Coun. Hope Jamieson's motion to amend the St. John's Parks bylaw will allow for access of small human-propelled water crafts on Quidi Vidi Lake at specific times this summer. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

Canoers, kayakers and paddle boarders will have unprecedented access to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's starting this summer.

A new amendment allows pleasure-crafters on Quidi Vidi Lake from noon on Saturdays to 6 p.m. on Sundays, from June until September without permission from the Royal St. John's Regatta Committee.

The motion was introduced by Coun. Hope Jamieson after hearing from constituents who live near the lake but feel they can't properly utilize it.

"I'm sure that there are logistical things yet to be worked out, so we have some discussions yet to come internally and as well with external stakeholders," Jamieson said.

"So it's not done, done just yet. But, I am happy to see it moving along."

The amendment to the St. John's Parks bylaw was passed at Tuesday's regular city council meeting 8-2 with Coun. Sandy Hickman and Coun. Wally Collins voting against the amendment.

More people will have access to Quidi Vidi Lake this summer. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Jamieson said she's committed to working through any concerns the Royal St. John's Regatta Committee may have. She added one of their concerns — involving parking at the lake — is already taken care of.

"We've just added significant parking capacity to the lake," Jamieson said. "It's just a question of how we manage the movement of Regatta boats on the lake with folks who are there for their own enjoyment."

Before the official vote, Mayor Danny Breen — who is also a member of the Regatta committee — offered his reasoning for supporting the amendment.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen is a member of the St. John's Royal Regatta Committee. He supports the amendment and believes any concerns can be resolved. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

"Really what it means is that Quidi Vidi Lake will be treated the same as any other lake or pond in the city that can be utilized," Breen said.

"To me it's something that we can work through with the Regatta committee. And I think the public will be quite pleased with it."

