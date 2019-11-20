Quidi Vidi brews up patio plans but some neighbours want to pour the idea down the drain

Some residents near the Quidi Vidi Brewery in St. John's want city council to nix the business's plan to build an outdoor eating and drinking area off its tap room.

Sherry McCann said her property line in the historic fishing village abuts the brewery's property line, and what was once the business's parking lot has rapidly become an industrial zone butting into a residential neighbourhood.

"It's like we're Donovan's Industrial Park by day and George Street by night," McCann told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"We think they have exceeded the appropriate scale which is referred to in the city's development plans."

McCann said she believes an increase in production at the brewery has created more traffic on the village's roads, more deliveries and shipping in and out of the facility, and more people hanging around outside the brewery and being loud while waiting for cabs after leaving the tap room.

But Quidi Vidi Brewery owner Justin Fong told CBC News on Wednesday that this year has been much slower for the brewery than 2018 for traffic going to and from the brewery, because at the beginning of 2019, the business rented a warehouse in Donovan's Industrial Park.

Fong says the proposed patio will operate much like the way his business used its wharf. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Fong said the three delivery vans used by the business for the Avalon Peninsula would formerly make three to four stops each at the brewery each day to load beer.

"Now they just go to Donovan's. All of our deliveries are out of there," he said.

What's more, large shipping trucks used by the business also report to its Donovan's warehouse for things such as restaurant account orders for items like Quidi Vidi pint glasses, which used to be shipped out of the brewery in the village itself.

McCann said she supports the brewery, but she believes the business's success is beginning to hurt the historic neighbourhood, and by adding an outdoor eating area to the property, she worries things will only get louder for its neighbours.

Quidi Vidi Brewery is a busy place for both production and for visitors. Its former parking lot is stacked with containers. (Submitted by Marilyn Boone)

McCann added that it's the location of the brewery and the surrounding landscape which amplifies the noise level.

Nestled in the heart of Quidi Vidi village, the brewery sits on the harbour's waterfront. Just across the narrow inlet on the opposite side of the brewery is a large rock face and cliff, which bounces the sounds of the daily operations of the business and the conversations of its patrons back into Quidi Vidi village.

"I don't view this as an issue that just affects a few people down here. I think what's happening is that we're gradually destroying this little gem of a fishing village by allowing all of this overdevelopment to progress," McCann said.

Fong said his business is trying to move in the right direction to appease its neighbours, but he acknowledged it will be a challenge as it continues to grow and still operate as a production facility.

Fong said the application for the city is for a patio to be built off the second-level tap room. He added that the brewery has used its waterside wharf in the past for the same reason, but with business growing, the wharf is being used as storage.

"We're just trying to do what we used to do out there. I know that there were some concerns about the patio adding noise, but we wouldn't put any speakers or any kind of music out there. We would close it by 11 p.m. so that we're in line with all the noise and rule regulations there," Fong said.

"So it shouldn't function much different than it is now."

The City of St. John's is holding a public meeting Wednesday evening on the application.

