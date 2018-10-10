Quidi Vidi Brewery says it's open saison on crabapples

To brew one of its latest seasonal creations, Quidi Vidi Brewery put out a call for crabapples to Newfoundland customers and foragers alike.

The company is calling their new line craft beers Open Saison, and it will include blueberry, raspberry and, of course, crabapple brews. Saisons are pale ales with high carbonation, often brewed with fruits.

After a successful test run of the product, the company knew they had to go bigger.

"We decided to do, basically, a call out. We wanted to do a lot more beer and we wanted to involve the community," said Justin Fong, marketing and sales director at Quidi Vidi Brewery.

"The bad thing about this year is that there was a big frost in June, and we didn't have that many crabapples on the Avalon. So we ended up having to put out a call across the island, and thankfully enough people have actually brought us in 25-kilogram sacks of crabapples."

In total, 150 people donated their time — and their apples — to the cause.

Anyone who got their contribution in before the October 5 deadline will receive a free growler of the freshly brewed crabapple suds when they are released on Nov. 1, along with a tasting of the new blueberry and raspberry creations.

"In Newfoundland the season is usually around mid-September into October, but the folklore says that the best time for the crabapples, when they're the sweetest, is just after first frost," Fong said.

Keeping it local

Other craft liquor and beer businesses have reached out to the public for help in obtaining supplies before.

In August the Newfoundland Distillery Co. put out the call for juniper berries, which were needed to make their signature gin.

Just one bottle of the gin requires about a half pound of the berries.

The company paid berry pickers around $7 per pound of juniper berries when they realized they needed not hundreds, but thousands, of pounds of the wild food.

Part of a booming brewery scene

Quidi Vidi's own expansion into a new line of beers mirrors the growth of the local industry.

Fong says what started as only a few craft breweries some years ago has exploded into an industry sweeping across the province, adding there's more breweries set to open next year.

"It's bigger than it's ever been. If you rewind the clock three or four years ago there was only Quidi Vidi Brewery, Yellowbelly and Storm," he said.

"The craft beer scene is absolutely amazing in Newfoundland right now."

