Metrobus and the city of St. John's are teaming up with local businesses to relaunch the town's tourist trolley as The Link for the 2018 summer season.

The bus service, which will connect downtown with Quidi Vidi and Signal Hill and run from Wednesday to Sunday each week, was previewed Friday with a tour led by comedian Mark Critch.

Checking out the first day on the <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofStJohns</a> Link. 10 bucks a day, 9 stops including <a href="https://twitter.com/Mallard_Cottage?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mallard_Cottage</a> Signal Hill, Newman wine vaults <a href="https://twitter.com/IcebergQuest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IcebergQuest</a> Colonial Building and more <a href="https://t.co/zyZcRmvrez">pic.twitter.com/zyZcRmvrez</a> —@markcritch

It was made possible by a public-private partnership, which includes monetary support from local businesses like Mallard Cottage and Jack Axes, and government organizations like Parks Canada and Provincial Tourist Sites.

Bus may reduce Quidi Vidi traffic

The tour ended in Quidi Vidi near Mallard Cottage, where chef Todd Perrin said he was pleased to see another option for tourists to visit the area that doesn't require a vehicle.

"We're talking about bringing people to Quidi Vidi village, not bringing cars to Quidi Vidi village," said Perrin.

Mallard Cottage chef Todd Perrin says his business paid a fee to the city to be included on the bus tour. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The village is frequently overrun by cars, he said, many of which he acknowledges are visitors to his restaurant and other businesses like the Quidi Vidi Brewery (also a partner in The Link) and the Inn of Olde.

"You shouldn't be able to park your car two feet away from the Atlantic Ocean. It's not necessary. It shouldn't be like that," said Perrin.

"Anything that can be done to make it easier to get down here, we would support all year long."

First weekend free

The Link will start service on Saturday, June 23 with two buses on the route and will be free all weekend long.

A hop-on, hop-off day pass for an individual is $10, or $25 for a group of five, and a two-day option is available for $15. For single ride trips, a regular $2.50 Metrobus fee will apply.

This schedule and map outlines the stops The Link will be making this summer. (Metrobus)

Last year's Trolly Line went to many of the same locations at $5 per single-day fare, or $20 per family, but did not make it to Quidi Vidi.

The Link will stop near Signal Hill, the Johnson GEO Centre, Quidi Vidi Village, The Commissariat Provincial Historic Site, the Newman Wine Vaults, the Railway Coastal Museum and along Water Street.

It will continue operating until the the end of September.