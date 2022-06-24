This new archive brings N.L. queer history to life

A new research project is digging up Newfoundland and Labrador's queer history and culture.

The N.L. Queer Research Initiative is the brainchild of Sarah Worthman. While working with Veterans Affairs Canada, she was tasked with exploring the queer history of the First World War.

While she was at it, Worthman came across queer archives from across the country, but noticed that there was no such archive for Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I found out [Newfoundland and Labrador] was actually the only province that didn't have one. So, with such a rich queer history and culture, I just figured, I have this research background, I have some awesome friends, and the support of the university. Why not?"

As Worthman explains, much of the history is already out there. Memorial University has a few different collections pertaining to queer history. The Rooms has research relating to Charles Henry Danielle, an artist and dancer in the 19th century who was widely believed to identify as queer. Danielle would go on to open the Octagon Castle in Paradise, which burned down in 1915.

The project has already compiled an array of anecdotes, including the tale of Violet Cherrington, the headmistress of Bishop Spencer School for Girls in St. John's, who retired with her partner, Mabel Baudains in Georgetown, where they were buried together.

Of course, there's also the story of Tommy Sexton, of Wonderful Grand Band and CODCO fame, who fell ill due to complications from AIDS, passing away in December of 1993.

Sexton helped turn the Wonderful Grand Band into a TV phenomenon in Newfoundland and Labrador in the early 1980s. He died in 1993. ((CBC))

The N.L. Queer Research Initiative has one key objective over the next year, one Worthman feels will bring the community closer together.

"The No. 1 goal is to catalog what is out there and then digitize that," said Worthman. "All of it is going to be very much on a digital platform similar to the Digital Archives Initiative. We want everyone to see it. Whether you're in Nain, Ferryland, St. John's — we want you to be able to access this."

Worthman encourages the public to share anything they believe would be of value.

"If you have stuff that you think might be able to contribute, our research is very broad. We're talking pre-colonial Newfoundland and Labrador until the '90s. We would love, love, love to have these stories."

