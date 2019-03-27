Quebec man charged with attempted murder of woman in Sheshatshiu

A Quebec man has been charged with attempted murder in Sheshatshiu.

The RCMP say Michael Alexander Gregoire, 28, was arrested Sunday. The victim was taken to hospital after the alleged incident, but police did not specify her injuries. She has since been released from hospital.

Police said the suspect and the woman lived in the same house, but were not in a relationship.

Gregoire appeared in provincial court Monday, and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday.

Sheshatshiu RCMP did not provide any other details and say the investigation is ongoing.