Elections Quebec doesn't recognize the official Labrador - Quebec boundary line

Labrador actually extends further south than depicted in the Elections Quebec map. (CBC)

Anyone watching the provincial election in Quebec on Monday may have noticed something a little off about the map being used by Elections Quebec.

The map, also used by the media including CBC News, included a southern portion of Labrador as being a part of Quebec.

There's a long history in which the provincial government of Quebec has refused to recognize the official boundary line involving Labrador. The map used in Monday's election is proof for some Labradorians.

"The London privy council determined in 1927 a terrestrial border between QC and Newfoundland and Labrador that the government in QC have never formally recognised," Elections Quebec said in an emailed statement to CBC News, adding it's an historic litigation on that territory.

"It explains that any map of Quebec made by a public institution, even an independent institution like ours, includes this part of the territory."

The quebec government has long refused to recognize the official border with Labrador. (CBC)

Elections Quebec says nobody living in that territory, which is Labrador, is registered on the electoral list of Quebec.

"So the vote question on the provincial election is hypothetical. If a situation should happen, a more detail analysis of that situation should be made," it said.

"But for now, since it is an hypothetical case, we will not comment further."

Labradorians respond

Some people from Labrador think something should be done about the map, while others don't care too much.

Labradorian Mike Hennessy was well aware of the privy council's decision in 1927 and the decision from Quebec to follow, but he added it's senseless to create an issue out of the map shown.

"It's no good stirring up the hornet's nest," Hennessy told CBC News on Tuesday.

But he isn't standing down about Quebec not recognizing the border.

"It's something they're going to have to get used to and swallow the pill," he said.

With files from Jacob Barker

