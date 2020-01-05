LGTBQ group Quadrangle NL gets charity status, now looking for a home

The LGBTQ community in St. John's is one step closer to finding a physical home, as local group Quadrangle NL received official charity status.

The group launched in 2015 with the idea to create a physical space members of the community can call their own, where other LGBTQ groups can hold meetings, choirs can rehearse and where people new to the area can go find information.

"All of these organizations that do all of this work throughout the year don't have to be disconnected," said Charles Murphy, board member and co-founder of Quadrangle NL.

"We can work better together, we can pay for bills together, we can pay for events together, we can have the same collective membership like we're not sectioned off."

But the group isn't ready to swing open the doors just yet. A location hasn't been pinned down, though funding will come much easier under the group's new charity status, which could help speed up the process.

A membership drive is also in the making, with the idea to expand Quadrangle NL's board of operators beyond its current four members. The group is hoping to add members with legal backgrounds, accounting and more to help steer the ship in the right direction out of the gate.

We want to make something that's strong. - Ailsa Craig

Murphy said the offices will be a common space for those looking to talk about education, job hunting or just looking for somewhere to get a cup of coffee.

It's also eagerly looking for funding out of government, businesses, other organizations and individuals to launch the new space sooner than later.

"We want to make something that's strong, make something strong enough that it exists regardless of who's able to be there working on it," Ailsa Craig, board member and co-founder told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

The hunt is now on for the perfect space for the group to spread its wings.

Both Murphy and Craig said the space needs to be accessible by all, so that it can cater to any group, function and person.

