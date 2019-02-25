Qalipu First Nation wants to create business park in Corner Brook

Driving across Canada, you'll see urban reserves alongside the Trans-Canada Highway — places that house gas stations, industrial parks and restaurants.

Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation Band Chief Brendan Mitchell wants Newfoundland and Labrador to join the rest of the country, and establish its own business park in an urban area.

"It creates an opportunity for a First Nations band to springboard into the mainstream economy," he said.

"These reserves reduce operating cost, provide better access to markets [and] transportation routes."

The only reserve on the island is in Conne River, far off the beaten path of travellers across the province. Four years ago, the Qalipu band began travelling the province looking for a place to put a business park in a busier area.

They went to places like Stephenville, Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander.

"At the time, not many communities were entirely interested in this," Mitchell said.

But now they've structured a committee to explore the possibility of setting up shop in Corner Brook. They have a piece of land identified, and hope to have it turned over to the federal government so it can be used for a reserve.

Businesses with Indigenous owners will be able to operate without paying municipal or other government taxes. Employees working on the reserve that are Qalipu members will not have to pay federal income taxes.

"This becomes a pretty attractive opportunity," Mitchell said.

Nova Scotia's example

In Nova Scotia, the Millbrook Band Council operates a reserve alongside the Trans-Canada Highway near Truro, which is home to a gas station, hotels, a Cineplex theatre and more.

Urban reserves also feature cultural centres, and Mitchell said the Qalipu Band would likely move their offices there.

There's still lots of work to be done, but Mitchell said he's hopeful the outcome will be positive.

"We're going to create jobs for people, we're going to create income and revenue for Qalipu First Nation that we can generate and use to pay forward into our own communities."

