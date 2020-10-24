Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation launches new brand of seal oil capsule

John Davis is the manager of the Qalipu Development Corporation, which oversees the seal oil capsule business. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The Qalipu First Nation Band is starting its own new brand of seal oil capsules.

Waspu, which translates to "seal," was launched in Corner Brook Friday.

The capsules, supplied by Carino Processing Ltd., will now be branded, marketed and distributed by the Qalipu Development Corporation (QDC), the band's company for business operations and investments.

Seal oil from Carino is certified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and, according to the company, is rich in essential fatty acids, such as Omega-3.

"The more we looked into it, the more we saw the value in terms of an Indigenous-branded seal oil capsule," said John Davis, manager of the Qalipu Development Corporation.

The First Nation has invested about $100,000 into the initiative and solicited the help of several consulting firms leading up to the launch.

Qalipu First Nation has launched Waspu, its new branded seal oil capsule business. The initiative was unveiled in Corner Brook on Friday morning. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Davis said QDC was aware of the value of the production in the local market, and has already partnered with Colemans for local distribution.

The future plan is to get the product into national and international markets, however. Davis said QDC will target the 600-plus First Nations in Canada and will then look at entering the lucrative European market and beyond.

Davis says Taiwan, China and Korea, for example, also have strong markets for these types of products.

"They all have certain restrictions, but in every single case, they also have exemptions for Indigenous organizations," he said.

"There are just a few hoops and hurdles legally that you have to go through."

Corner Brook MHA Gerry Byrne says it’s now time for foreign markets to make good on their word and import indigenous seal products, such as Waspu. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Immigration, Skills and Labour Minister Gerry Byrne, who attended the launch Friday morning, says foreign leaders have said they will support similar Indigenous products in the past.

"It's time for those who feel they pass judgment on a resource … claiming that they will support Indigenous-led initiatives toward seal products to now open up that marketplace — as they said they would — to a very appropriate cultural product from Newfoundland and Labrador."

About 50 people gathered for the Waspu announcement, held outside the Qalipu office in downtown Corner Brook. (Troy Turner/CBC)

QDC is also exploring other opportunities through seal oil products. Davis said they're looking into pet food as a possible product once they do more research.

"We're continually looking to expand our quotas and get access to new fish products from a revenue point of view," he said.

"The fishery really does represent a lot of opportunity for us."

Mi’kmaq musician Paul Pike played flute and drum for the launch of Waspu, the branded seal oil capsule. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador