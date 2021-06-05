'We'll make it better together': Qalipu First Nation hopeful for National Indigenous People's Day

Brendan Mitchell, chief of the Qalipu First Nation, hopes this year's National Indigenous People's Day will help bring communities across Newfoundland and Labrador together. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Members of the Qalipu First Nation say they hope celebrations leading into National Indigenous People's Day can serve as a way to highlight culture and promote reconciliation across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The day will be observed on Monday, the summer solstice, and serves as a way to bring Canadians together to learn from Indigenous voices across the country. The day has been celebrated since 1996, with the name being changed from National Aboriginal Day in 2017.

The Qalipu First Nation will be putting off a series of recorded events on National Indigenous People's Day, which can be found online.

"It's being reduced this year compared to how we used to do it, but … from coast to coast to coast, from Vancouver Island to St. John's, Newfoundland tomorrow, there will be events taking place in celebration," Brendan Mitchell, chief of the Qalipu First Nation, said Sunday.

"We encourage people … to take some time at home or around their own gardens to reflect on the relationship between Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people in this country. We recognize we have quite a bit of work to do together."

Dean Simon, co-ordinator of the Qalipu First Nation's Language Revival Project, is part of several events hoping to bring lessons and stories of the past to the forefront.

"For us, it's reclamation, because there hasn't been any fluent speakers, particularly on the west coast, for probably 50 years," Simon told CBC Radio's Weekend AM on Saturday.

"Starting with one and creating teachers, hoping that somewhere down the line there's a group of fluent speakers to carry forward the language into the future."

As part of his work with the First Nation, Simon has been teaching Mi'kmaw language courses across the province through Zoom. He says close to 120 people are moving through the program shared on Facebook, and hopes to teach more in the future.

"It wasn't something that was gave up. It was something that was taken away. And we're taking it back," he said.

'We have a lot of work to do', Mitchell

Leading into National Indigenous People's Day, Mitchell believes recent events are putting more focus on this year's celebrations. In particular, he highlighted the finding of the remains of 215 Indigenous children at a former residential school in British Columbia.

"[It] brings us back to the situation of residential schools [and] what happened there," Mitchell said.

"The residential school situation, the finding of those children's bodies in Kamloops and other locations across the country will bring heightened attention to National Indigenous People's Day."

Simon said he hopes the spotlight can translate into a continued interest in learning and reconciliation efforts.

"Newfoundland, from my mother's lifetime and my lifetime, [has] been denied the presence of Mi'kmaq people," Simon said.

"I see Premier Furey … seems very receptive to Indigenous relations. I just hope that it continues, and people taking interest in a culture, and particularly the language."

Mitchell echoed that sentiment.

"We have a lot of work to do in this country," he said.

"I think things are getting a little better, but we still see examples from time to time where we know things aren't the way they should be.… But hopefully, things can get better, and maybe we'll make it better together."