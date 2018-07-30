Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation celebrates acceptance into Assembly of First Nations

The chief of the Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation Band is celebrating its entry into the nation's largest Indigenous advocacy group, the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).

That acceptance came after a vote Friday at the AFN's annual general assembly in Vancouver.

"I always felt that we needed to take our rightful place beside, and with other, First Nations organizations in Canada," said Qalipu Chief Brendan Mitchell.

"Reconciliation can take many, many forms. So for Qalipu First Nation last week, an important piece of reconciliation for us was acceptance and acknowledgement by the Assembly of First Nations."

The matter was brought forward at the meeting by Chief Mi'sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation, and means there are now four First Nation members of the AFN on the island portion of the province.

The Assembly of First Nations is an advocacy organization for First Nations Peoples. It's the largest one in Canada, representing more than 900,000 people from 635 communities. 2:31

The AFN is widely viewed as the most influential Indigenous voice on federal matters, lobbying on behalf of close to one million First Nations people across Canada, belonging to 635 communities. After Friday's vote, that now tallies 636.

"I think it's important that the band continue to get recognition that it's officially a band," said Morley Googoo, the AFN regional vice-chief for Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

"It's a young band, and it's developing, and as it's developing it's looking at its policies, its membership and how it's going to look like."

A national voice

Googoo said the AFN, which is headquartered in Ottawa, will be able to amplify concerns and issues the Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation may have at the federal level.

"We represent communities across the country, and make sure that their issues within the community level are heard by the politicians at the national level," he said, adding the AFN has lots of resources to help on those issues.

"We have staff, we have people that can research information."

Mitchell said one issue he wants to see addressed is that of enrolment, a particularly contentious issue for the band.

"It's a file they're very aware of, and if they can help us in any way, I'd certainly be appreciative," said Mitchell.

While Googoo did not have specifics of how the AFN could help in the enrolment process, "it's important that we provide whatever support we can for the Mi'kmaq of Newfoundland," he said.

Googoo is planning his first trip as the band's AFN representative to Qalipu's Corner Brook office in September to discuss more issues face-to-face.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador