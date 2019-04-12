Strait of Belle Isle ferry under fire, as new committee forms to fight for changes

As the Qajaq W idled wharfside in St. Barbe, N.L., waiting for an icebreaker to clear the way for it to cross to Blanc Sablon, Que., more than 150 residents in the Labrador Straits gathered Wednesday evening to voice their concerns about the ferry.

"It absolutely is the wrong boat for this area," said L'Anse au Loup town Coun. Hedley Ryland.

Ryland became a member of a new committee formed at Wednesday's meeting in L'Anse au Loup, meant to advocate for changes to the service.

"We've been telling government … we wanted a bigger boat, we wanted more horsepower," he said.

"What did they do? Completely the opposite. They gave us a smaller boat and they gave us less horsepower."

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Henry Larsen is seen through the ice from aboard the Qajaq ferry. (Submitted by Hedley Ryland)

The Qajaq W came into service on the Strait of Belle Isle run at the end of January. The seven-year-old vessel is smaller than its predecessor, with about half the horsepower, although it does have two ice-strengthened bows.

The Canadian Coast Guard, provincial government officials as well as Labrador Marine — which operates the Qajaq W — have all noted that the ice conditions in the strait this winter have been extraordinary, with even an icebreaker getting stuck in ice at one point.

The coast guard has previously told CBC that the lesser horsepower of the Qajaq W has meant it is being cautious with ice conditions.

Hedley Ryland, L'Anse au Loup town councillor and member of the new committee, wants a different ferry on the run. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Ryland himself was aboard the vessel when it got stuck in the ice overnight during a crossing last month. He, and others, are calling on the provincial government to get a new ship.

"The government right now, just come forward and say they've made a mistake with this boat and say we're going to replace it," Ryland said.

"We're going to request to meet with the minister of Labrador, we know who he is, and we're going to request to meet with the transportation [minister] and our MHA," he said.

The dock in Blanc Sablon has sat empty for most of this week as the Qajaq W sat on the other side of the strait in St. Barbe, waiting for an icebreaker to help clear its way. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

'You just get numb to it'

Just down the road in L'Anse au Clair, Mayor Chad Letto has a different take on how to move forward with the ship.

"It's upsetting that we have a brand new ferry and she's not running on key and on schedule," Letto said.

"After a while, you just get numb to it, I guess."

Officials have defended the Qajaq W, saying ice conditions are the worst the strait has seen in the past 30 years. (CBC)

Letto, who is also a hotel owner and president of the Combined Councils of Labrador, acknowledged there are some underlying issues with the vessel but believes improvements can be made.

"It's a new vessel, and I think she got thrown into service a little bit too quick, and at a bad time of year, so a lot of negative came out about it," Letto said.

"Hopefully, the most I can see here is working with government and the contractor to adjust and make better."

Letto said he can't envision a scenario where the government decides to scrap the Qajaq W or the contract with the Woodward Group of Companies, which operates the vessel via its subsidiary, Labrador Marine.

L'Anse au Clair Mayor Chad Letto thinks the ferry needs to dock elsewhere on the island of Newfoundland. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

What he would like to see is an alternative, less icy port in Newfoundland used for the winter.

"I'd like to see one closer, like Plum Point or Port au Choix or even Rocky Harbour," Letto said.

"But Corner Brook has worked out [in the past] and it is a safer port to go to, and a little bit less travel, I guess, because a majority of people are going to Corner Brook."

Dock improvements needed

For courier Dilbert Pike, the Blanc Sablon airport has been a much more reliable place than the wharf to pick up his freight this season, but that comes at a cost.

Pike has a contract with FedEx Ground to deliver packages coming through Happy Valley-Goose Bay over to the island, for which he would usually use the ferry, but "because of the ferry situation we've got no choice. [We can] only fly it in to Deer Lake."

Pike said it's too early for him to make his mind up about the performance of the Qajaq W. His concern is with the docking facilities, where, he said, it's already become apparent loading and off-loading freight can be a chore.

Delbert Pike, who runs a courier service in L'anse Au Clair, says improvements need to be made to the dock to make it easier to load and offload freight. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"There's challenges for the workers on the ferry, especially when the tide is a bit high or a bit low, whatever the case may be," he said.

He said workers have to use ramps to allow vessels to get off the ferry without bottoming out.

The dock is across the border in Quebec and under the control of the federal government. He hopes to see changes, such as the installation of a hydraulic ramp.

"If not, they're going to have all sorts of issues with tour buses and everything else," Pike said.

"That could be a major, major issue. Then you're affecting a lot of people,"

