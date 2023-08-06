Q&A: Painter Jean Claude Roy recalls coming to N.L., his early career and developing his style

Jean Claude Roy painting among the icebergs at Cape Bonavista in 2014. (R. Stack)

Painter Jean Claude Roy has a foot on either side of the Atlantic Ocean, dividing the year between Newfoundland and Labrador and his home country of France.

He can often be found outdoors, with easel and canvas as he creates his colourful landscapes, and his adopted home has given him its highest honour for his work: the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Heather Barrett, host of CBC Radio's Weekend AM, spoke to him recently about his artistic career.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Thank you for coming indoors, because when I think of you, I always think of you outdoors somewhere painting and in whatever weather Newfoundland brings to you.

A: Yes, I'm mostly outdoors. And generally I don't come for an interview in the afternoon because I'm painting. But it's what I did today and it's a pleasure.

So you live part of the year here in Newfoundland and Labrador and part of the year in France. How do you divide your time?

I'll come here in May, generally, and I'll leave and go back in for one month in September in France and come back and leave again in January, something like that. It's not because of the weather, because I did live here before for about 12 years full-time.

So, tell me how you first came to Newfoundland?

I came here a long time ago, it was 1966. I was on the cable ship, we used to survey cable here. And I was only 18, and I arrived in the harbour in May and was covered with ice.

And what did you think, 18 years old?

I did love it. I did. I used to spend six months here, every year on that boat.… I was starting to paint and I was drawing and so on.

What did you love about it so much when you first came here?

It's rugged. Nothing is straight. I don't like straight lines and that was amazing for me, you know. We've got a bit of landscape like that in France and Brittany but not as wild. But when I came here first, I was only around St. John's and I could not go too far. But the city was very colourful. I love colour.

So you were just starting to paint when you came here for your day job, how did you become an artist? Did you always want to be an artist?

I always wanted to be an artist. Like lots of people say, sure, I was drawing when I was a kid but the amazing thing is, somebody asked me at seven years old what I wanted to do? I didn't want to be a fireman or something like that, a cop, something like that. I wanted to be an artist. There were no paintings in my house and I never went to a museum. But my grandfather had a few paintings in this house. I was born to be an artist but my father didn't want me to be an artist. There's no money in that.

What was your first job then?

When I was on the boat I was an electrician. I was an electrician and I stayed five years on that boat and came every year, in St. John's. And after, I immigrated to Canada in '71.

How did you develop as an artist? Did you go to school or how did you figure it out?

No, I was just on my own. When I immigrated to Canada, I came here, I had an evening course down to MUN with somebody, an artist there, and when she start to tell me what to do, I gave up. You know, me, I wanted to learn by myself. It takes longer but you are unique, it's you. You develop your own style this way.

How would you describe your style?

My style, you know, some people say it's impressionist, I'll say expressionist colourist is what I describe it, but really in my paintings, there is abstraction. There is surrealism. There's about everything in it. The sky is surrealist, the colour is expressionist. It's hard to describe, it's my style.

How do you think your style has evolved over time?

I think every artist, they evolve, because we learn how to look over the years. It takes a lifetime to know to look. It's what I tell everybody. Even the people who look at landscapes and say, you don't appreciate the landscape if you don't look at your feet and all. You get to say why is that beautiful? What makes it beautiful?

I know when I've seen documentaries about you and films about you, I always see you outdoors, setting up your easel somewhere at the side of a cliff or a beach, how do you work? Do you always work outdoors?

Yep, most of my paintings are done outdoors.… I'm very critical about my spot, you know, they've got to be unusual compositions and all. And weather, I paint in all kinds of weather, snow, yeah.

How do you do that if it's snowing or raining?

I did a full day painting in Brigus one time, on my knee on the snow. And I did learn to work very fast, because in Newfoundland, you know, it's four kinds of weather everyday, so you've got to go fast. In the beginning it took me a week to do a painting. Now, three hours I can do a painting, because I know the essentials and I don't think about it.

I imagine the wind must be challenging?

Oui, it's challenging, but [I'm] somebody who don't like straight lines. I like when the canvas is moving. There's no detail in my painting, it's feeling, is what it is.

I've read that you have painted every single community in Newfoundland and Labrador?

Yeah, this is true, 808 in Newfoundland and about 35 in Labrador. I've been everywhere.

Were there any favourite communities out of all these hundreds of communities that you've painted, or favourite paintings from these communities?

It's not a favourite painting, because they're all moments of my life. So I always say, 'what's your favourite painting?' I say, 'it's the one I'm doing tomorrow.'

What do people in the art scene in France make of your paintings of Newfoundland and Labrador?

They want to come to Newfoundland. The book I created is a great ambassador to get people to visit that province.

What are your next planned paintings? Where are you going to go?

I don't know, I really don't know. Every morning when I wake up, I say 'where am I going to paint?' So take my car and I go. So I go in an area, one place, Pouch Cove or the other side, around there, and I try to find something I never did before, which is not easy now around St. John's, believe me.

Weekend AM 13:17 Jean-Claude Roy and the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador Jean-Claude Roy, the visual artist who splits his time between N.L.and France, talks about his career and his upcoming investiture into the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador