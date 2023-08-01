Q&A: Inuk artist Glenn Gear explains his latest work on display at The Rooms

Inuk artist Glenn Gear's new instalment is on display at The Rooms. (Amanda Gear/CBC)

Glenn Gear is an Indigiqueer, multidisciplinary filmmaker and artist originally from Corner Brook.

He finds inspiration by exploring his identity as an urban Inuk with ancestral ties to Nunatsiavut.

Gear's newest installation, Ivaluk Ullugiallu-Sinew and Stars, is on display at The Rooms until Jan. 21.

He sat down with CBC Radio's The Signal to chat about how his culture informs his art practice.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: How does the Inuit culture impact your art?

A: Well, talk about the big questions right out of the gate!

I think growing up, even though I didn't have a direct connection to Inuit culture, it was always there in my environment through soapstone carvings or little figures that were made from seal skin or stories that were told within the family.

As I got older I explored more of my genealogy and understood my father's past. My father is Inuk from Adlatok Bay. I began to realize that there's a cultural breakage there, and there are systemic ways that those breakages kind of happen, like through the residential school system and systemic racism. I guess I always knew that there was more and there was a lot of family, a lot of culture, a lot of deep roots in Labrador and a lot that I had to explore as I got older.

You work with many different mediums. What's your favourite artistic practice?

Oh my goodness. I am not sure if I have a favourite type of art or artistic practice, but I do love to make things that are often very big such as murals and video projections on large walls. But I also love to do things that are more intimate and maybe more tactile, like beadwork with sewing and seal skin. So I feel like my practice is very materials based.

But it's also very much about experimental animation, video projection and kind of understanding and creating those spaces in between. So I think the art that I most like is art where there's a dialogue between those different mediums, if that makes sense.

Gear's work, Iluani/Silami for Qaumajuq, was featured in Winnipeg in 2021. (Submitted by David Lipnowski)

Can you tell me about your installation that you're currently working on now at The Rooms?

The installation that I'm doing is probably the largest mural that I've done to date. It's called the Ivaluk Ullugiallu. I'm just learning the language now and learning the dialect from Labrador.

Every opportunity I have, I like to include titles in Inuttitut from Labrador. Basically the title translates as Sinew and Stars. I'm really thinking about the connections between these lines of migration of the disappearing caribou and the sinew string games that many cultures, and certainly the Inuit have used, for for many years as a way to pass the time and to tell stories. So, I'm really thinking about constellations of stars and constellations of ideas that are connected through the sinew, through these connecting lines, these forces, and bringing them down to earth and creating another space of meditation and maybe contemplation about the plight of the disappearing caribou. There's something very reverential about the piece, and hopefully it's inspiring.

I'm also opening up a portal that will be a portal filled with beadwork and it's kind of moving in a kaleidoscopic fashion.

What's next for you?

Well, next after I finish this installation that includes the video and sound pieces that are part of it, I have a large installation for the Bonavista Biennale coming up. So I'll be working on that this summer. So, this is my summer of Newfoundland art making and art practice and I'll be spending a total of three months here in Newfoundland, almost two months in St. John's and then some time in Corner Brook, visiting my family.

I will also be in Bonavista as part of the Bonavista Biennale.

Listen to the full interview with Glenn Gear: Weekend AM 12:08 Glenn Gear creates Sinew and Stars on the walls at The Rooms Provincial Art Gallery Glenn Gear, animator, film maker, visual artist, and urban Inuk, talks about the work he is creating at The Rooms Provincial Art Gallery in St. John's.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador