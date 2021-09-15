A St. John's doctor talks about overcoming vaccine hesitation — and how to help others tackle their fears

Dr. Debra Bergstrom says understanding the science behind vaccines helped her overcome her own vaccine hesitancy. (Submitted by Debra Bergstrom)

Although Newfoundland and Labrador has a particularly high COVID-19 vaccination rate, nearly 13 per cent of the province's eligible population has yet to receive a single dose.

A quick glance through social media will reveal a range of reasons why some have chosen not to get vaccinated, from fear of side effects to distrust of the science behind vaccines.

Dr. Debra Bergstrom, a St. John's hematologist, understands where vaccine-hesitant people are coming from: she grew up in a family that chose not to get vaccinated.

In an interview with The St. John's Morning Show, Bergstrom discussed why she eventually chose to get vaccinated, and how to talk to friends and family who may still resist immunization.

Q: What did your parents think about vaccines when you were growing up in rural Alberta?

A: My parents did not agree with mandatory vaccines or with broad use of vaccines, and so we actually opted out in our family.… I was not vaccinated through my school years and neither were my siblings.… There was almost a sense of pride that we weren't going along with it just because everybody else did and we were thinking about it first.

Q: What convinced you that vaccines made sense, were important to have and were safe?

A: I did a biology major, so I learned a lot of biology and biochemistry and organic biology. As I learned about the immune system and how it worked, vaccines started to make sense to me, the amazing way that our body responds to insults like infections and how it responds to antigens and makes antibody responses, so you have this built-in defenCe system. Using that machinery in order to make antibodies ahead of time before you get sick, by the use of vaccines, then to me, that was logical.

When I got into medicine and I was learning about evidence-based medicine … I was even more convinced because there is a large body of literature supporting many vaccines, including now the COVID vaccine.

Q: With med school, you then got the whole slew of all the vaccines that people end up getting, right?

A: I did. I had to get my whole series.… You had to present proof of vaccination before you could go into patient care, so I had to have the whole series in my first year of medical school.

When I was vaccine-hesitant back in the day, if anybody had just sort of come at me and told me I was an idiot, I don't think that would have been the way to start the conversation. - Dr. Debra Bergstrom

Q: What about your family? Has anyone changed their minds over time?

A: Some of my family members have gone ahead and been vaccinated. Other members of my family continue to be hesitant about vaccines and have chosen not to be vaccinated, and particularly now for COVID. There are definitely still two camps in various parts of my family.

Q: What's that like for you as a doctor in terms of how you feel about evidence-based rationale and going forward with getting vaccines yourself?

A: As a medical professional and as somebody who just loves to talk about science I like to talk about the science of it. It's a large part of my practice as a hematologist because so much of my work involves the immune system. I certainly share what I know with people, if they'll listen, but I also am very careful about how I approach those conversations.

When I was vaccine-hesitant back in the day, if anybody had just sort of come at me and told me I was an idiot, I don't think that would have been the way to start the conversation. I do try to keep the conversations that I have with my vaccine-hesitant family members very respectful and open because I think … if people are going to become more comfortable with the idea of vaccines, they have to be able to dialogue with somebody who can take them through that conversation.

Q: What are your thoughts as a doctor around vaccines and the necessity of them because of the patients that you have?

A: I feel very strongly that vaccines help to protect the vulnerable. Vaccines don't always work very well for immunosuppressed patients; they can't always make the antibodies that will protect them, so it's really important that other people don't bring the infection to them. That's where the concept of herd immunity … really comes into play. It's hugely important that the community be vaccinated, and that's why I chose to be vaccinated. I wasn't afraid for me; I was looking at protecting my patients and protecting the broader community.

Q: How do we get people on board who are not on board? Is it even possible?

A: I think it's going to be a real challenge. I can understand where people are coming from, having sort of grown up on that side of things. It can be, I think, very hard to have those conversations and to convince people.

I think it's going to be people talking to other people and, you know, helping them to get past that hesitancy, and to some extent, of course, vaccine mandates. There are certainly going to be people who will say, 'Well, I want to be able to get on that plane or I want to be able to go into that concert.' It might sway people who are kind of on the fence.

Q: Are mandates a tool that could be used to keep pushing toward that herd immunity?

A: I think potentially, but I think they also have to be used very carefully. I think you have to be careful about when and how you implement them, but I think they are certainly something that may be necessary on some level.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

