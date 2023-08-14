Philip Pynn acquitted alongside 2 others in kidnapping case

Philip Pynn, seen here appearing in court on June 6, has been acquitted of charges including kidnapping, extortion and holding a person for ransom. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Three St. John's men, including repeat offender Philip Pynn, have been acquitted of charges of kidnapping, extortion and holding a person for ransom in 2021.

The case was heard Wednesday in provincial court, where Crown prosecutors elected to call no witnesses after deciding they had no reasonable prospect of conviction.

Pynn, 37, was acquitted alongside Jeff Aylward and Joe Aylward, who were accused of holding a man against his will and extorting his mother for cash in December 2021.

Pynn's lawyer, Mark Gruchy, said Monday one of the Crown's main witnesses was unco-operative, which led to the belief they had no prospect of conviction.

The Crown had previously called for a mistrial in June due to a previously unreported conflict of interest, after it was revealed outside the courtroom that defence lawyer Tony St. George used to represent one of the Crown's key witnesses.

Gruchy said there were other issues that needed to be resolved, such as an audio recording issue during the first day hearing evidence in June and the length of time addressing the charges, laid more than 18 months ago, in December 2021. Gruchy said he believes a trial would have pushed the time frame over two years.

Pynn remains in custody on separate charges. In April he was charged with attempting to smuggle drugs worth $30,000 into the prison in a body cavity.