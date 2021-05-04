Philip Pynn in custody, police say, after warrant issued for alleged theft

Police issued this photograph of Phillip Pynn last week, when they issued a warrant for his arrest. (Submitted by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

Convicted killer Philip Pynn is in custody, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Tuesday.

Pynn, 35, turned himself into provincial court in St. John's around 4 p.m. NT, the RNC said. The force said an outstanding warrant for his arrest was then executed.

Police issued the warrant for Pynn's arrest last week in connection with an alleged theft at a business in the east end of St. John's on April 24.

On Friday, the RNC warned the public to not approach Pynn if they saw him.

Pynn returned to the St. John's area in late 2020, after completing a federal sentence for fatally shooting his friend Nick Winsor during a 2011 armed robbery at a house in St. John's.

Before his release last year, police had gone to the Parole Board of Canada to outline their concerns, including a risk of retaliation from Pynn to others.

A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest on four breaches of his conditions. Pynn turned himself into police on March 10, and was released from custody the following day. That matter is due back in court on May 19.