For the love of comics: New festival highlights graphic literature

A celebration of all things graphic literature is happening in St. John's this week, with a series of workshops, vendors and talks.

"There's a power to comics that I enjoy. It's one of the most incredible storytelling art forms out there," said Wallace Ryan, director of Pure Comix, a festival beginning Thursday in St. John's.

"It gets messages across so instantaneously with a mix of graphics and text."

Ryan is sharing his love of graphic novels and comics during a four-day festival at the Anna Templeton Centre on Duckworth Street.

Members of the comic arts community attempted a similar event in 2005 but it was cancelled due to personal reasons.

Wallace Ryan of Pure Comix is sharing his love of comics for a four-day festival in St. John's, with workshops, talks and vendors.

"It was always something that I wanted us to do and then finally this year we thought, 'Hey, why don't we start it now?'"

Ryan first picked up a comic book at age three, he said, and by the time he went to school he could read and write.

"Comics, whether it's superhero comics or even editorial comics, they have a power to get across messages unlike any other, in my opinion."

Feehan guest of honour

The event opens Thursday night at Downtown Comics with the presentation of awards, including the Gerry Porter award for contributions to Newfoundland comics. It's in honour of Porter, a graphic artist, who passed away in 2016.

Mike Feehan of St. John's is the guest of honour. Feehan has been nominated for an Will Eisner Comic Industry Award in the best limited series category for his work on DC Comics's Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles.

The winners will be announced at San Diego Comic Con on July 19.

Mike Feehan, originally from St. John's, is the penciler for the Snagglepuss comic by DC Comics. (Sherry Vivian/CBC & DC Comics)

And if you're new to reading comics, Ryan said, there is something out there for everyone.

"I say to people, 'Just tell me what you're interested in, and I can find you a graphic novel and or comic that might be related in some ways to that.'"

Workshops are $25 but general admission to the vendor and artist areas is $2.

