See how punk rock took over suburban Mount Pearl
How did punk rock music and culture come to thrive in the genteel, suburban city of Mount Pearl? It's a story told in a new exhibit at Admiralty House Communications Museum. Follow the noise and dive in with this short documentary, Punk in The Pearl.
"I've never seen a mosh pit in a museum before."
In this short documentary, Punk in The Pearl, we take you inside the exhibit, meet the bands that inspired it and explore a cultural moment made by local teens, for local teens.
