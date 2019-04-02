Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
See how punk rock took over suburban Mount Pearl

How did punk rock music and culture come to thrive in the genteel, suburban city of Mount Pearl? It's a story told in a new exhibit at Admiralty House Communications Museum. Follow the noise and dive in with this short documentary, Punk in The Pearl.

"I've never seen a mosh pit in a museum before."

Zach Goudie · CBC News ·

Punk in The Pearl: how kids rocked the suburbs

4 days ago
Duration 9:06
How did Mount Pearl, a genteel suburban city, spawn a thriving punk rock music and cultural scene? That’s the story of “Punk Rock Pearl”, a new exhibition at Admiralty House Communications Museum. Follow the noise and dive in.

How did punk rock music come to thrive in the quiet, suburban city of Mount Pearl? It's a story told in a new exhibit at Admiralty House Communications Museum.

In this short documentary, Punk in The Pearl, we take you inside the exhibit, meet the bands that inspired it and explore a cultural moment made by local teens, for local teens.

Read our full story here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's.

