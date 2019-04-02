See how punk rock took over suburban Mount Pearl

How did Mount Pearl, a genteel suburban city, spawn a thriving punk rock music and cultural scene? That’s the story of “Punk Rock Pearl”, a new exhibition at Admiralty House Communications Museum. Follow the noise and dive in.

In this short documentary, Punk in The Pearl, we take you inside the exhibit, meet the bands that inspired it and explore a cultural moment made by local teens, for local teens.

Read our full story here.