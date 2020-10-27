Orange you glad you bought a pumpkin? These farmers say they're sold out

Jeremy Taylor, owner of Taylor's Waterside Gardens, attributes good weather and the COVID-19 pandemic to being sold out of pumpkins well ahead of Halloween this year. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Pumpkin season has been booming for farmers in the St. John's area this fall, leaving customers who waited until the last minute scrambling to find just one signature piece ahead of Halloween on Saturday.

Jeremy Taylor, owner of Taylor's Waterside Gardens in Conception Bay South, told CBC News it's not unusual for him to sell out of pumpkins, but this year it happened far earlier than anticipated. He credits that to good weather in early October and people looking for things to do outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic — but early on, he wasn't sure he would be able to sell them all.

"Every year we have a lot of field trips come from schools," he said, but with COVID regulations, there was just one field trip this year instead of the 1,800 or so students who come every year.

"Every one of those kids get a pumpkin, get a hot chocolate. So that's 1,800 pumpkins that weren't sold this year."

Taylor estimates his yearly harvest to be in between 4,000 to 5,000 pumpkins, and this year was no different.

But even without the steady flow of field trips to his farm, where the majority of his harvest is sold, his pumpkin patch has been picked clean once again.

Pumpkins are hard to come by now, with many farms having sold out. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"People got their kids involved in so many things, and maybe this year things were scaled back in their activities and what they're able to do. So they made coming to a pumpkin patch more of an activity," Taylor said. "They really came and bought up [the pumpkins], and came in droves, really. Car loads."

Striking helps

Tom Williams, owner of Gracie's Garden in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's, said his farm had lots of pumpkins until about two weeks ago. But, as of Tuesday, he's pretty much sold out.

Williams said the Dominion grocery store strike across the province may have helped local farmers sell pumpkins. Stores that would normally have piles of pumpkins are now empty.

Tom Williams, owner of Gracie's Garden in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's, says two weeks ago he had plenty of pumpkins. As of Tuesday, they're all gone. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"We [sold] our 5,000 pumpkins for sure. There's a few damaged ones left, but that's about all," Williams said.

Like Taylor, Williams said he was worried early on about COVID-19 hanging over most businesses, including farms.

"But I was proved wrong, which is always good," he said. "It is a little bit hard to say we have no pumpkins left. I'd like to have another 1,000 to go pick. I'd even pick them in the rain."

