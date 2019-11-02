St. John's fighting crime with compost after pumpkin walk

Decorative gourd season is coming to an end, but the City of St. John's has a plan to put these creepy creations to good use. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

It's one last hurrah for intricate artwork carved into pumpkins.

The Bannerman Park loop was lined with jack-o-lanterns Friday night for the annual St. John's pumpkin walk.

Instead of trashing their creations, people in the city were invited to bring their pumpkins to display at the park, so that spectators could enjoy them — and so that they could be put to good use.

"We're gonna expect in the high, high hundreds, if not thousands of pumpkins here this evening," said Jennifer McGrath, who works for the department of community services in St. John's.

All of those pumpkins don't just get thrown in the garbage at the end of the night. Instead they'll get a second lease on life.

Jennifer McGrath works for the department of community services in the city of St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"At the end of this event, to keep these pumpkins out of the landfill, we're gonna take them and compost them. So you might see these pumpkins again in the form of compost growing our flowers here in the park," said McGrath.

Keeping the streets safe

The compost program comes with an added bonus, according to McGrath: it stops Halloween hijinks from getting out of hand.

"Really, it's a crime prevention strategy as a part of our neighbourhood watch program, because there's so much crime involved with people smashing pumpkins, and property damage."

"This takes these pumpkins right out of that equation," she said.

These jack-o-lanterns won't be thrown into a landfill after the St. John's pumpkin walk. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

