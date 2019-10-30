It's the great pumpkin shortage, Charlie Brown!

If you haven't already carved your jack-o'-lantern, you may not get to this Halloween: there seems to be a pumpkin shortage in the St. John's area.

Even Lester's Farm — which has an annual Pumpkin Fest — has sold out of its thousands of seasonal gourds.

On its Facebook page, Lester's directed people to Gracie's Garden in the Goulds, where Tommy Williams has a few left.

But even he's nearly out of pumpkins of all sizes.

"The first few days were a bit slow, but as the grocery stores ran out, it seemed to get a little crazier," Williams said of business this fall.

Lester's Farm had thousands of pumpkins, but they're all sold out. (Lester's Farm Market/Facebook)

And with just 24 hours before trick-or-treaters hit the doors, Williams said people may need to get a little creative with their pumpkin choices.

He still has quite a few "baby jacks" left, which are little fist-sized pumpkins.

"I guess today will be a crazy day here … Some people will go away mad, but that's all I can do," he said.

"There's some big turnips we could scoop out, I guess, and paint orange … I don't know how they'd scoop out a turnip, I only know how to grow it."

Bunch of baby pumpkins at Tommy William's patch in the goulds. Bigger ones are scarce in the city. Chatting about the great pumpkin shortage, right now!

Williams said he expects business to be a little chaotic Wednesday, as people realize Halloween is just a day away, and he expects to see a bit of an influx of customers.

"Depends, I guess, on how many got screaming kids at home with no pumpkins," he said with a laugh.

"As long as they're smiling leaving here, that's all I'm concerned about."

Pumpkin growers in western Newfoundland and Nova Scotia have reported poor growing conditions this year, with Hurricane Dorian damaging vines at a critical point in their development.

