Take a video trip through this St. John's pumpkin patch
Pumpkin patches across the province are in full swing as we near Halloween, full of people in search of the perfect pumpkin to carve or some delicious fall vegetables.
If anything is to be taken from the story of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, a pumpkin patch isn't a bad place to spend an afternoon.
Take a trip through the patch at Lester's Farm in St. John's in the video above.
With files from Emma Grunwald