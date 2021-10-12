Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

Take a video trip through this St. John's pumpkin patch

Pumpkin patches across the province are in full swing as we near Halloween, full of people in search of the perfect pumpkin to carve or some delicious fall vegetables.
CBC News ·

Take a tour through this St. John's pumpkin patch

6 hours ago
1:11
Farms and pumpkin patches are always a popular way to spend an afternoon in St. John's, especially during Lester's Farm's Pumpkinfest, now in its 20th year. 1:11

If anything is to be taken from the story of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, a pumpkin patch isn't a bad place to spend an afternoon.

Take a trip through the patch at Lester's Farm in St. John's in the video above.

With files from Emma Grunwald

